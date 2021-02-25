Methanol Institute Introduces New Website
www.methanol.org contains a wealth of information and highlights methanol’s emergence as a renewable energy resource and as a critical chemical building blockWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The last year has been unlike any that we have seen previously. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated existing trends and introduced many new realities, making digital communication ever more important as the primary means of sharing information. As the trade association for the global methanol industry, the Methanol Institute (MI) invites visitors to explore our newly revamped website at www.methanol.org.
In our ‘new normal’, the redesigned website’s streamlined, user-friendly experience, with improved navigation and functionality allows for easy access to all that MI has to offer. Considered with the user experience firmly in mind, the website has been optimized for easy navigation and with accessible infographics and videos to best convey information.
www.methanol.org contains a wealth of information about methanol and has expanded sections highlighting methanol’s emergence as a renewable energy resource and as a critical chemical building block. The site also features a new Applications section which houses individual pages for many of methanol’s main applications; Road, Marine, Heat, Fuel Cells, Derivatives, and Wastewater. As always, the site also features our extensive suite of methanol safe handling resources, which are available to all free of charge. Visitors can also learn more about the Methanol Institute itself, our mission and our member companies.
“The new www.methanol.org solidifies MI’s position as global methanol thought leaders and as the preeminent source of information for all things methanol” said Gregory Dolan, MI’s CEO.
For daily updates on all issues methanol related, please follow us on our social media platforms. Please take a minute to visit our new site at www.methanol.org and let us know what you think!
