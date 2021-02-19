Big Group increases business opportunities by 30% with Web Insights
Web Insights provides intelligent website visitor automation to Big Group, increasing new business leads and giving visibility of existing and lapsed customers.
Each of our business groups in the UK and Netherlands now have visibility of brands visiting our websites and the tools to proactively develop these into leads.”UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angela Anderson, Director and Head of Marketing at Big Group says:
“Since adopting Web Insights at Big Group, we’ve tracked an increase in our inbound leads of 30%. Each of our business groups in the UK and Netherlands now have visibility of brands visiting our websites and the tools to proactively develop these into leads.
We have the additional advantage of seeing existing or prior customer brands visiting the website, which has sparked more proactive client development and retention.”
The Challenge
Big Group has grown rapidly over recent years, with an expanding footprint in both the UK and continental Europe. Lead generation has been an important factor in the success that Big Group has seen to date, which Big Group plans to continue to scale. However, at the same time the effective management, categorization and conversion of those opportunities had become increasingly difficult.
Big Group were keen to continue to scale their lead generation efforts, whilst implementing a more efficient and effective way of segmenting and routing their opportunities around the business to ensure maximum business benefit. Web Insights was the solution that Big Group was looking for to assist with both lead generation scale, and effective lead segmentation, routing and management.
The Solution
Web Insights leverages advanced IP matching capabilities and website visitor identification to instantaneously analyse the website traffic from across the Big Group’s online infrastructure. In real-time Web Insights identifies the organizations visiting Big Group’s websites, determines their intent and segments into the appropriate buying stages and by business division as required by Big Group.
Big Group has an extensive online footprint, with five different websites, once visitors are automatically segmented, Web Insights appends business firmographics and contact information. This information is then automatically routed to the different teams throughout Big Group, and into the relevant territory. Account Managers and Sales Representatives receive notifications of website visitors in real-time and within their existing operating systems, making the whole process frictionless.
Big Group leverages Salesforce as their CRM system, for which Web Insights has an advanced integration. The team at Big Group can view business opportunities directly within Salesforce, along with their firmographics, intent, history and contact information – all in real-time, and also within a reporting suite.
Web Insights delivers an increased level of business opportunities right where Big Group needs it, directly into their CRM system – and in real-time. Since the introduction of Web Insights, Big Group has been able to pro-actively engage with more opportunities than ever before, whilst also improving the efficiency and effectiveness of their internal team – Web Insights has enabled Big Group to cut through the noise, delivering highly valuable, high intent enriched business opportunities right where the team at Big Group can best capitalize on those opportunities to fuel their revenues and business growth.
Lilah Waite, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Web Insights says:
“We’re overjoyed to be able to support Big Group with their growth aspirations. Their journey to date has been significant and their focus and plans for continued expansion are really very exciting. The team at Big Group have really embraced the power that Web Insights can bring to their business, by integrating Web Insights with Salesforce, Big Group have been able to create an end-to-end opportunity generation process that is entirely frictionless. Big Group has been a pleasure to onboard and the team have really embraced a collaboration between our businesses that will ultimately set them up for maximum success.”
About Big Group
Big Group is a multi-award-winning, creative marketing services agency, founded in 1991. With offices in London, Newbury, Bath and Amsterdam, and a staff that is 150 people strong. Big Group specialize in the travel, financial, automotive, beauty, consumer electronics, education, industrial, entertainment & FMCG sectors.
Big Group pride themselves on innovation and client retention rates and have built long-term client partnerships with global brands including Mastercard, Hyundai, Samsung, BT, The North Face, Rolex and many other Fortune 100 companies.
About Web Insights
Web Insights is the industry leader in website visitor automation. A leading provider of SaaS solutions specifically for the B2B sector. Web Insights identifies website visitors in real-time, enriching the visitor information with firmographics and contact information from the world’s largest matched IP database. Opportunities are instantaneously segmented and routed throughout our customer’s organizations via advanced integration capabilities, which creates a frictionless and real-time lead routing process.
Web Insights delivers high intent opportunities directly where they are needed throughout the business, all within a matter of seconds, enabling pro-active engagement right at the time when it is most relevant – whilst the visitor is still actively interested and viewing the website. Web Insights has over 60,000 customers globally and contributes to over $1 billion in revenue uplift across our customer base every year.
To see what Web Insights can do for your business request a demonstration here.
