The Best Sales Book for 2021

The Transparent Power of Selling Honest

This book does exactly what it says. Selling required an overhaul. This book proves that selling is not an art, it is a science. Download my book for free for the next 7 days.”
— Edward Henry
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learning the Transparent Power of Selling Honest: Stop CONvincing, Cut The Bullsh*t, Start Selling written by Edward Henry, sales professional and founder and CEO of Edward Henry Company, is the one piece of up-to-date material you need to grow your knowledge and skills in the sales industry. Edward’s goal is to help individuals, organizations, and aspiring sales professionals learn the fundamental, most efficient way to succeed: to sell honest.

On February 17, 2021, Edward released the eBook version of this informative and inspiring read to access for free for until February 22, 2021. He hopes his experiences, learnings, and honesty bring his readers what they need to grow their careers while discovering their passion for the sales field.

“Selling honest is the most authentic way of defining yourself as a sales professional.” Edward discusses his journey to developing a program that gives a direct approach to solving the sales industry's problems. While everyone in sales deals with challenges and makes mistakes, Edward was no different. He discusses how creating the essential way to sell brought a change for himself, his team, and the entire sales industry. “That part of my life started a mission in the Edward Henry Company to bring values to the business that were more than just making messages and false promises.” Edward is happy to finally bring his readers what they’ve been searching for to take the next step in their career, reach beyond their potential, and find that selling honest is what they need.

Edward Henry
Edward Henry Company
