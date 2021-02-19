VARStreet and Avalara Sales Tax Software Integrations for Accurate Taxation and Compliance
VARStreet’s sales quotation and eCommerce applications come with an Avalara integration amongst other tax integrations for automatic calculation of sales tax.
Many of our customers use Avalara and have been requesting this integration which will provide a lot of value to mutual customers”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, February 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based business management solutions for IT and office supply VARs now has integrations with Avalara.
— Shiv Agarwal
VARStreet has been an innovation-driven company since its inception in the late’90s, and their constant endeavour is to arm IT and office supply value-added resellers (VARs) with tools that streamline and simplify complex processes unique to the IT and office supplies VAR industry giving their customers more time to focus on driving their own business success.
Keeping in line with their mission of providing a comprehensive quotation and eCommerce solution to their customers, VARStreet offers integrations with many systems for automatic tax calculations. As an increasing number of VARStreet customers use Avalara as their taxation partner, integrating with Avalara adds immense value to VARStreet’s eCommerce and quoting software.
The Avalara integration strengthens the accuracy and efficiency of compliance with sales and use taxes and gives real-time rates and jurisdictional sales tax information so accounting staff can focus on accounts receivable and other revenue-positive activities.
VARStreet’s application comes with an integrated product catalog of over 7 million IT and office supply products from 45+ distributors. Avalara automatically applies differing tax rates for a variety of circumstances, including product-specific tax rates, shipping and handling rules, and more.
Sales tax can be automatically calculated while creating a quote or a sales order in VARStreet's quotation tool. The same is also available on their eCommerce stores for online orders and can be applied to the customer invoices too.
”Many of our customers use Avalara and have been requesting this integration which will provide a lot of value to mutual customers and a world-class tax calculation tool as an option to all our customers”, said Shiv Agarwal, Vice President Sales and Marketing, VARStreet Inc.
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors and other channel partners.
Fueled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
