JHL Biotech Officially Changes Name to EDEN Biologics

JHL Biotech, a global frontrunner in large-molecule drug development and manufacturing, announces that it has changed its corporate name to Eden Biologics, Inc.HSINCHU, TAIWAN, February 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JHL Biotech, Inc., a global frontrunner in large-molecule biological drug development and manufacturing platform technologies, is excited to announce today that it has changed its corporate name to Eden Biologics, Inc.
The name change reflects the company's continual commitment to producing affordable medicines for all patients in need and its evolving expertise in driving the innovations needed to shape the future of high-quality biologics development.
Please visit our new website at: www.edenbiologics.com
Eden Biologics will continue to fully operate in its current structure and all business contacts will remain unchanged.
“This is an exciting change for us and our evolving positioning effectively stamps our footprint as a global leader in the healthcare industry with focus on innovative therapeutics, which are needed now more than ever,” said James Huang, Executive Chairman and CEO of Eden Biologics.
“We have developed numerous unique and expert competencies in-house, serving both our extensive Biologics Portfolio and our CDMO business. While our commitment to our Mission and Vision remains as strong as ever, we have an incredible ambition to grow and want Eden Biologics to become synonymous with the highest product quality and a pioneering technology platform for global biologics development.”
The new name is effective immediately and has already been implemented across the company's pipeline and services.
If you have any inquiries regarding this name change, please feel free to contact Eden Biologics at partner@edenbiologics.com.
About Eden Biologics, Inc.
Eden Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company established in 2012 and after a transformation under new executive leadership led by James Huang, Chairman and CEO (also Managing Director of KPCB China), Eden continues to focus on three biotech sectors: 1) Accelerating the development programs for clients through the provision of Contract Development and Manufacturing Services (from cell line development to commercial manufacturing with regulatory filing support; 2) Developing a Proprietary Biosimilar Pipeline; and 3) Collaborating & Licensing of New and Innovative Biologics.
