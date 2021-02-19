Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TDOT Middle Tennessee Winter Weather Update

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 | 02:22pm

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is preparing for another round of winter weather in middle Tennessee and advises drivers to remain aware of the changing weather conditions.

From the evening of Sunday, February 14 through 12 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17, TDOT has used approximately 20,000 tons of salt and logged over 117,000 miles clearing and treating roadways across 26 counties in middle Tennessee.

TDOT crews were able to clear most interstates and high-volume state routes before the second round of precipitation. Crews have been able to apply salt treatment to most other state routes and are trying to plow these roadways as resources allow. As long as temperatures are below freezing, black ice will continue to be a concern.

Drivers should contact their local city or county to check the condition of locally owned/neighborhood roads.

Many TDOT offices in middle Tennessee have had to dedicate some time on Wednesday to re-stocking salt in some of the smaller salt bins to prepare for the next round of winter weather. The salt already on the roadways will act as a pre-treatment for the incoming precipitation.

For winter weather tips and travel information, and a regional breakdown of TDOT winter weather supplies and equipment, visit the TDOT website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/inclement-weather/ice---snow.html.

For the latest on road conditions, check TDOT SmartWay before you go: https://smartway.tn.gov

###

