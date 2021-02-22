Interior Secrets Celebrates 12th Birthday
Over its 12 years of operation, Interior Secrets has continued their promise of delivering designer furniture at ‘un-designer prices.’MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melbourne-based furniture company Interior Secrets started in what’s described by founder Bill Huynh as “a shoebox in Sunshine North”. Since its launch in 2009, the brand has expanded into two showrooms located in Derrimut and Southbank and operates out of a large warehouse located in the Western suburbs.
Over its 12 years of operation, Interior Secrets has continued their promise of delivering designer furniture at ‘un-designer prices.’ So it's only fitting that as the company approaches its 12th Birthday, they’re celebrating by holding a 12% off storewide* sale.
So where did it all begin? There's a funny story behind how Interior Secrets started. Bill was asked by his parents to furnish their new home with a budget of $5,000-$10,000. Whatever he didn't spend he could keep! To save on cost, Bill sourced the pieces straight from a furniture wholesaler and furnished his parents' home on a budget - with some leftover money for himself. From there, Bill began to negotiate directly with manufacturers on a much larger scale and Interior Secrets was born.
Now the company which continues to flourish, chooses to celebrate the milestones, and share the celebrations with their customers, new and old so they can shop the styles they love at great prices.
“We believe everyone deserves the opportunity to share and live the styles they adore. We’re dedicated to changing the face of Australian living and we’re driving the change to disrupt the furniture industry and market pricing guidelines.” founder Bill Huynh states.
The 12th Birthday Sale begins on Saturday 20 February and is available for a limited time only and while stocks last. So for those in the market for the newest style of sofas, dining tables or storage pieces, now’s the time to start buying.
“We strive for the latest pieces of on-trend designs and modern silhouettes that are created with care and crafted with quality, every step of the way” Bill Huynh.
Interior Secret’s full range of products are available to order directly from their website and they offer fast delivery to Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth and Australia wide with 30 days return.
This is our secret. Welcome home. Welcome to Interior Secrets.
Shop now at www.interiorsecrets.com.au.
William Huynh
Interior Secrets
383532319 ext.
sales@interiorsecrets.com.au
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter