Interior Secrets Launched New Furniture Showroom in Southbank, Victoria

With a successful furniture showroom and warehouse in Derrimut, Interior Secrets decided to open its branch in Southbank, Victoria last year.MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, July 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheer dedication and hard work have finally paid off as Interior Secrets came up with another branch for their designer furniture business. Bill Huynh, founder and chief executive of Interior Secrets, talking about the new showroom said, “I wanted to open this second showroom for as long as I remember. After an overwhelming response from our customers, I decided that now is the right time to open up the second branch to make it easy for people to get their hands on designer furniture pieces.”
The company previously has its warehouse in Derrimut, where customers can go and shop for designer furniture pieces at affordable prices. Customers can even shop online on their official website and get the furniture pieces delivered to their doorsteps.
Talking about his first showroom and what inspired him to open up his own furniture shop, Mr. Huynh said, “I opened my first business in 2009 and started out in a shoebox in Sunshine North. My parents asked me to furnish the house with the best furniture but they were not having sufficient funds. This was when I realized that it is easier said than done.”
Mr. Huynh got his hands on a wholesaler’s contact detail and ordered samples at a reasonable price. Next, he traveled to China to negotiate with the manufacturer. This is how his interest begun to grow and he decided to buy land in Derrimut for the warehouse.
Interior Secrets serve Australia wide customers with stylish furniture at competitive prices. Mr. Huynh added, “With the launch of our new showroom, we plan on to grow our product range as well.”
When asked about his future plans, Mr. Huynh said, “We have not finished growing yet. Next, we want to open up a showroom and establish a base in Sydney. Our long-term goal is to become the number one market leader in the furniture business.”
“Moreover, I am thankful for technology as it has helped us connect with our customers in Australia.”
While the company is growing at a rapid pace, Interior Secrets still has its roots in Melbourne’s West Derrimut warehouse.
About Interior Secrets
Interior Secrets creates innovative, stylish, comfortable yet affordably priced furnishings. The company focuses on offering high-quality products so that everybody can own designer furniture. As the company cut out the middleman, thus all the products are delivered directly from the warehouse to your home. To learn more about Interior Secrets, visit https://www.interiorsecrets.com.au
