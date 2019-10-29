New Arrival – The Hensley 3 Seater Sofa Range lands at Interior Secrets

Interior Secrets welcomes the Hensley 3 Seater Sofa range to their in-store and online collection.

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, October 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interior Secrets welcomes the Hensley 3 Seater Sofa range to their in-store and online collection. This new arrival is the perfect addition to any living space providing comfort and style with its 3 seater design. It’s plush and open design makes it a versatile piece and an essential addition to your home. Starting from $1,690.00 the Hensley Sofa is now available to purchase exclusively through Interior Secrets.Colour/MaterialThe Hensley 3 Seater Sofa can be purchased in 3 different colours making it a versatile option for any space. It is available to be purchased in navy, grey and charcoal however each colour option is upholstered in a different fabric. The Hensley 3 Seater Sofa - Midnight Navy is designed with a durable navy velvet fabric creating a luxurious lounging experience. The Hensley 3 Seater Sofa – Charcoal Leather is entirely upholstered in a durable charcoal leather fabric. Finally, the Hensley 3 Seater Sofa – Oslo Grey Oslo has been made from a textured grey fabric designed to be durable whilst still providing contemporary comfort.DesignThe Hensley Range features 3 seats and backrests with low-rise open armrests and each option within the collection has been designed with medium-firm cushions and seats for comfort. All Hensley designs have strong low metal legs with a black finish and include feet protectors to maintain the longevity of the product and provide protection from daily use.SizeAll sofas within the Hensley Range have been made to the same size. Overall the sofa is 230cm long, 98 cm wide and 87 cm high. Each seat is 50cm high and 56cm deep with the arm rest measuring at 60cm high.CareThe Hensley Sofa Range is a beautiful addition to any home and although designed with durable fabric, care does need to be taken to ensure the quality of the sofa is maintained. Due to the nature of velvet, the fabric on the Hensley 3 Seater Sofa in Midnight Navy Velvet is prone to piling due to movement and daily use. This is an inherent characteristic of velvet and is not considered a fault. It’s important to ensure contact with liquid is avoided to prevent marks on the fabric and necessary care is taken to clean and brush the sofa when required. As for any leather item, natural imperfections and blemishes can occur and vary between each product. Over time these will fade and the leather will soften and crease. It’s recommended to use industry-approved leather cleaners and moisturises to maintain the product and protect the upholstery.The Hensley 3 Seater Sofa is now available to purchase online at our new arrivals section.Available: www.interiorsecrets.com.au About Interior Secrets:Interior Secrets was launched in 2009 to provide Australian consumers with access to beautiful modern furniture at Australia's most competitive prices. Combining a love for beautiful design, quality materials and honest pricing, all furniture pieces are simplistic in nature to easily complement any environment or personality. The company has since grown, pushing Interior Secrets to be the destination for consumers, boasting the most comprehensive online collection of modern design.



