Ranosys launches its new brand identity

The new brand identity signifies that Ranosys is ready to embark on the next leap of its journey.

SINGAPORE, February 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New look, continued commitment!

It is a moment of pleasure and utmost pride in unveiling the new brand identity. A lot has evolved since Ranosys started over 13 years back. What has remained unflinching is the trust and values we have built over the years. With this rebranded look, these values and our commitment just gets stronger and more vocal.

The new brand identity signifies that Ranosys is ready to embark on the next leap of its journey. With this rebranding, Ranosys redefines its mission to excel with a bolder and stronger approach of going above and beyond the expected.

“This rebranding underlines our ambition to achieve borderless growth and build a legacy of a distinct identity in the digital space. We shall live up to our brand promise in staying bold & courageous in sticking with our customers, employees, partners and community at large in seeing manifold successes. It is a true reflection of what we are - courageous, vibrant, competitive and a family”, says Rameshwar Vyas, founder & CEO.

New logo
The new logo represents the way Ranosys stands bold, firm and stays futuristic in creating value for everyone who gets associated with the company. With focus on advanced technology and domain specialisation, the rebranding showcases us as enablers for a value-based ecosystem.

Our brand promise is verbalised loud and clear that we stand unwavering as a partner in success for our customers and teams all. This rebranding is not just a facelift, but strengthening of our ethos in staying client-centric to the bone.

The overall styling of the rebranded logo gives it a sense of forward thinking, energy, courage and a firm footing in standing for its values. The usage of colours like black, orange and red mark determination with a flavour of fervour and enthusiasm towards our customers, partners, employees and communities.

The tagline - Tomorrow. Today.
It is about enabling tomorrow, today. The tagline conveys how our focus is to remain on top of the curve and adopt new age technological solutions. Ranosys has always worked on cutting edge technologies and provided solutions to customer business challenges by staying ahead of the curve.

The Spirit
Hand in hand with the brand identity , Ranosys has also rearticulated its spirit - its core values. Leveraging our true spirits, we forge ahead even stronger in fulfilling the ambitions of

Thinking ahead
enabling tomorrow, today

Courage
to go above & beyond

Integrity
in everything we do

Client-centric
to the bone

Respect
for each and all

Teamwork
to grow and succeed together


About Ranosys
Ranosys is a digital technology systems integrator with offices in the US, UK, UAE and Singapore and 3 India delivery centers. Our core business is providing scalable, reliable and affordable eCommerce, product engineering and digital transformation solutions to clients worldwide. Since 2008, our flexible delivery approaches, strategic technology relationships and experienced consultants have delivered projects on time and on budget enabling Ranosys to become the technology partner of choice for many leading organizations. Learn more

Kali Charan Rajput
Ranosys
email us here
