Balloon Delivery Business Born During Pandemic

A unique business is started amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

BAYONNE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Wall Street Journal (https://www.wsj.com/articles/is-it-insane-to-start-a-business-during-coronavirus-millions-of-americans-dont-think-so-11601092841), Americans are starting new businesses at the fastest rate in more than a decade. One of those newly-formed businesses is the Balloon Boutique, a balloon delivery business born during the pandemic.

The pandemic has forced hundreds of thousands of small businesses to close; however for Ana Carter, Balloon Boutique Founder and Spokesperson, it has made for the perfect time to start fresh.

"Growing up in Venezuela, it was always a challenge to earn a living given all the economic and political adversity," Ana said. "When I was 16, I started my own event planning company, which eventually grew into a dependable income source for my family and helped pay for tuition I put towards my college degree in civil engineering. After meeting my husband and migrating to the US, I struggled to find work, eventually taking a job at a balloon store in the city. That team and my experiences there were great, but I had long desired to get back to my entrepreneurial roots. As with so many things in life, I would find excuses why "now" wasn't the right time, why it was too hard, how I would get to it next year, etc."

But then COVID hit, and she was laid off early on in the pandemic from her role as brand development manager of the balloon store in NYC.

"At first, I was crushed, however with some encouragement from friends and family, that anxiety and disappointment quickly turned to excitement as I began to flesh out potential concepts for a brand-new venture," said Ana. "I always look for the silver lining, and while losing my job was tough, it really afforded me the focus and time to dive 100 percent into starting Balloon Boutique."

Her new company, Balloon Boutique, offers a curated selection of artistic balloon bouquets and arrangements, composed of biodegradable latex, all manufactured in the USA. Ana explained that art can come in many different forms and mediums and that "balloons are our artistic canvas. Every single piece that Balloon Boutique designs is handcrafted with care and attention, and carefully delivered from our shop to your door. Creating smiles is our inspiration and finding new ways to make them is the fuel that keeps us conjuring up new designs and concepts."

As to what makes Balloon Boutique different from everything else on the market, Ana said one major differentiator is a focus on nature.

"We weave in flowers and other organic materials into many of our designs to bring a more contemporary and organic feel," she pointed out. "Another major differentiator is our website. Unlike many other balloon providers, all our selections can be browsed, customized, ordered, and scheduled for the delivery without ever needing to pick up the phone. Also, we offer free, contact-less delivery to Jersey City and Bayonne."

"Our centerpieces start as low as $25, with larger, more intricate designs, that include 15 plus balloons, starting at $95," Ana said. "We offer complimentary, custom-crafted cards for every one of our arrangements. In addition to our ready-made options, we also offer full-service installations and custom design consulting to support any event type or 'far out' idea our customers may have. Our clients can customize in a number of different ways, adding everything from LED lights to giant teddy bears and chocolates."

For more information, please visit www.myballoonboutique.com, or the company's Instagram page to see its latest balloon creations.

About Balloon Boutique

Balloon Boutique is a modern-day balloon store selling artistic bouquets, arches, and arrangements, comprised of eco-friendly mylar and latex balloons. The company offers full-service event styling, installation, curbside pickup, and delivery across New Jersey and the New York metro.

Bayonne, NJ 07002