Recruiting for Good Launches Sweetest Reward 'Kickass and Party For Good in LA'
Love to Kickass and Party for Good...Join The Club...Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring The Sweetest Santa Monica Party Happy Sushi Hour #recruitingforgood #funforgood #happysushihour www.HappySushiHour.com
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring fun creative contest 'Celebrating Kickass Women' every month www.SheKickass.com
Retain Recruiting for Good to Help Us Fund Meaningful Fun in The Community #purposebeforeprofit #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com
2021 Love Kickass and Party for Good Logo The Ultimate Foodie Celebration Reward #kickassforgood #wepartyforgood #foodiecelebration www.WePartyforGood.com
Recruiting for Good is a staffing agency generating proceeds to fund and reward meaningful foodie Santa Monica celebrations for creative talented people.
'Love to Kickass and Party for Good' are Sweet Foodie Celebrations rewarded to; candidates placed by Recruiting for Good, winners of creative contests, and people who refer tech candidates (that land jobs) with the staffing agency.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We are rewarding our 1st Kickass Party 'Happy Sushi Hour' to Celebrate Women's Day (winners of creative drawing contest); announced on March 1st, and winners get to invite their favorite plus one (BFF or daughter)."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. We're creating a fun fulfilling community thru; rewarding programs 'The Sweetest Gig,' meaningful creative contests, and kickass foodie parties.
Building America Back Better; only works when companies hire American talent to build products in the US. Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has supported Save US Jobs to help companies find the best local technical talent, and offer cost saving staffing solutions. Contact us to hire America's talented workforce today. To learn more visit www.SaveUSJobs.org
Positive Americana is a creative design contest with a meaningful purpose to inspire 'Love The US' (celebrations, people, and values). The contest launches on Valentine's Day with a Fun weekly theme 'Celebrating Kickass Women' from Valentine's Day to Mother's Day. To Learn More Visit www.PositiveAmericana.com
