SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce Headlines All-Star Speaking Faculty at RIADAC VISION

The Definitive Digital Assets Educational Source

The Premier RIA Event on Blockchain & Digital Assets

GREAT FALLS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Honorable Hester M. Peirce, Commissioner with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, will speak at RIADAC VISION, the premier virtual conference for Registered Investment Advisors on March 4. The event runs 11am to 5:30pm ET and is hosted by the RIA Digital Assets Council (RIADAC).

Financial advisors will improve their knowledge of blockchain and digital assets through six exclusive and insightful sessions featuring leading experts in the financial advice and digital assets industries. The agenda includes digital asset portfolio strategies, how to integrate digital assets into practice management and how to explain these new asset classes to clients. The sessions are hosted by RIADAC Event Chair Ric Edelman, founder of the nation’s largest independent RIA who was ranked three times as the nation’s #1 Independent financial advisor by Barron’s.

“We’re thrilled that Commissioner Peirce is joining us to offer her latest insights on blockchain and digital assets,” said RIADAC President Don Friedman. “And best of all, she’s being joined by other luminaries in this field.”

Other featured speakers at RIADAC VISION include:

• Camilla Churcher, Head of Business Development, Celsius
• Dan Eyre, CEO & Co-Founder, Blockchange
• John Hoffman, Head of Americas, ETFs & Indexed Strategies, Invesco Ltd.
• Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer, Bitwise Asset Management
• Jon Maier, Chief Investment Officer, Global X ETFs
• Ben McMillan, Chief Investment Officer, IDX
• Raoul Pal, CEO & Co-Founder of Real Vision Group & Founder Global Macro Investor
• Ryan Radloff, CEO, Kingdom Trust
• Christine Sandler, Head of Sales & Marketing, Fidelity Digital Assets
• Anthony Scaramucci, Founder, Skybridge Capital
• Katrina Scott, CFA, Chief Investment Officer, Mariner Wealth Advisors
• Dan Tapiero, Founder & CEO, 10T Holdings, LLC
• Mark Yusko, CEO & CIO, Morgan Creek Capital Management, Partner Morgan Creek Digital Assets

Register now for RIADAC VISION. CE credits will be available.

About RIADAC

The RIA Digital Assets Council is dedicated to advancing the awareness, knowledge and understanding of blockchain and digital assets by Registered Investment Advisors so they can give their clients the advice they need about this new and transformational asset class. RIADAC was founded by Ric Edelman, one of the most prominent thought leaders in the investment advisory field.

Janice Murphy
RIADAC
+1 603-957-2727
janice@riadac.com
