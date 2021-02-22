COLLABORATIVE COMMUNITY LAUNCHED TO PROMOTE ATHLETE WELL-BEING
A conversation with Black athletes and allies to discuss their sport experiences and explore directions for support and advocacy.
Athlete Well-Being Network to provide professional resources and peer to peer engagement focused on athlete well-being.
The Athlete Well-Being Network is intended to develop a community built on the pillars of social learning that will provide a platform for authentic voices and innovative ideas.”GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prevention Strategies, along with its partner organization The Institute to Promote Athlete Health and Wellness at UNC Greensboro, has launched the Athlete Well-Being Network.
— David Wyrick, PhD
The Athlete Well-Being Network is a free, collaborative online community where collegiate athletics professionals can engage with their peers around the topic of athlete well-being. The Network is an actively facilitated community of practice that provides opportunities for professional development with the goals of growing institutional impact and supporting scalable educational opportunities.
Resources provided through the Athlete Well-Being Network include livestream presentations, group discussions, online courses and curated resource collections that provide tools to promote social learning; all in an effort to facilitate the development and sharing of ideas, solutions and resources that promote the adoption, implementation, and sustainability of best practices to support student-athlete well-being.
On Thursday, February 25 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, the Athlete Well-Being Network will host a kick off livestream event entitled "Voices of Athlete Well-Being: Stories from Black Athletes and Allies."
Kristin Rusboldt (UNC Greensboro's Associate AD for Student-Athlete Support Services/Diversity & Intercultural Engagement), will facilitate a conversation with Black athletes and allies to discuss their sport experiences and explore directions for support and advocacy.
Joining Rusboldt will be:
DeAnne Brooks, AP Associate Professor of Kinesiology at UNC Greensboro. She is a former NCAA All-American student-athlete and has coached track and field on the youth, high school, and collegiate levels for over 20 years.
Leland Brown, a former NCAA student-athlete and Founding Director of Operations, Promise Prep and Co-Founder of The Exchange "Diversifying the workplace one exchange at a time."
Joe Ehrmann, a 13-year professional football player. Joe is the author of the book, InSideOut Coaching: How Sports Can Transform Lives and is the subject of New York Times Best-Seller, Season of Life: A Football Star, a Boy, A Journey to Manhood. Joe is leading the NFL Foundation-funded InSideOut Initiative aimed at implementing education-based athletics that are co-curricular, character-based and led by transformational coaching.
Join the Network and register for the event here: https://tinyurl.com/ytd4ry5t
