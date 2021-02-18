FDLE arrests Weeki Wachee man for possession of child sexual abuse material
For Immediate Release February 18, 2021 WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Ernest Clyde Taylor Sr., 57, of Weeki Wachee, on 15 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material in violation of Florida Statute 827.071(5) and one count of possession with intent to promote in violation of Florida Statute 827.071(4). Hernando County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest. The investigation began with a tip from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office regarding an internet user uploading child sexual abuse material. FDLE Tampa agents conducted a search warrant at Taylor’s residence. Forensic examinations of Taylor’s computer devices uncovered evidence of videos featuring children as young as eight years old being abused. Taylor was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Hernando County Jail. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 5th Judicial Circuit. Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.
