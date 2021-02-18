European Plant based Meat Manufacturer raises $78 Million from Global Private Equity Partners for new meat substitute.
European Plant based Meat Manufacturer is planning to expand their current facility and to launch 3D-printed meat substitutes Globally after raising $78 MillionNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- European Plant based Meat Manufacturer raises $78 Million from Global Private Equity Partners to finance their new meat substitute.
European Plant based Meat Manufacturer is planning to expand their current facility and to launch 3D-printed meat substitutes Globally after raising $78 Million in a funding from Global Private Equity Partners.
The Meat Manufacturer has developed technology to produce plant-based meat substitutes on 3D printers. The investment will enable the facility to be expanded creating space to set up a large-scale pilot line before rolling out industrial 3D meat substitute printers to distributors later this year, it said in a statement.
Plant-based meat alternatives are growing fast as consumers look to reduce their meat intake to help their health, animal welfare and the environment.
Nestle has launched plant-based burgers and sausages relying on other technologies, while 3D meat printing companies try to tackle the biggest challenge yet: creating a beef steak made from plants.
CEO said this was a “major step” for the company that intends to partner with meat distributors around the world to get products to customers. He further continued saying “we are very pleased the support received from Global Private Equity Partners, they were literally available 24/7, and assisted negotiating better terms for equipment purchases”.
Plans are to expand in Europe, starting with Germany and Switzerland, in the coming months, followed by Asia and North America later this year.
