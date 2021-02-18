Larry Hughes Basketbal Academy South Grand Opening

ST.LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GRAND OPENING of Larry Hughes Basketball Academy’s 2nd Location scheduled for February 21st from 9am -11am: 13-Year NBA Veteran, Larry Hughes announces opening of second Youth Basketball Training Academy in St Louis.

The Larry Hughes Basketball Academy (LHBA) is excited to announce it's second St. Louis location, LHBA-South located at 639 Gravois Bluffs Blvd, Suite H, St Louis MO, 63026. LHBA South will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house for athletes and parents to view the new facility on February 21 from 9am to 11am. Larry Hughes will also be available for interviews.

This state of the art location is designed as an Elite Training Facility (ETF). Like our first facility, LHBA-South will continue to offer NBA-style youth basketball training with curriculum created by Larry Hughes and his team of experts.

Driven by a passion to provide character development and optimize a young athlete’s desire to be the best they can be, LHBA uses the principles and systems established by Basketball Training Systems (www.basketballtrainingsystems.com) to make every single athlete a peak performer in sports AND life! Larry started this business with the mission to develop peak performers on and off the court.

The facility opened for business on January 15, 2021. Grand Opening discounts are available for a limited time, so if you are interested in learning more about the facility and what it offers, please schedule a time to visit by going to our website at www.lhbastl.com and sign up for a free one-hour basketball training session. If you are a media source and interesting in scheduling an interview with Larry Hughes, please contact our Brand Manager Lawrence Bryant at lbryant@lhbasketballacademy.com

You can visit us at

Facebook: @LarryHughesBasketballAcademy Instagram: @LarryHughesBasketballAcademy Website: www.lhbastl.com.