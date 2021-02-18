Myrtle Beach Golf Packages Trending Up

Traveling Golfers Boost Local Golf Industry to Pre-pandemic Levels

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, USA, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golf Trek today announced that its spring 2021 golf packages business is actually ahead of where it was before the COVID-19 virus shut down so many local businesses. This milestone is a major step for Golf Trek and all of the players in the Myrtle Beach golf industry.

“People waited longer to book their trips but now that the vaccine is out there is more confidence,” says Parker Smith, CEO at Golf Trek. “Golfers up north are getting tired of the cold. The sought-after weekends in Myrtle Beach are already busy, but with 75+ courses there is plenty of room to accommodate more golfers. People are happy that they can come to play golf, whereas last year at this time things were not headed in the right direction.”

According to Ryan McCarty, General Manager at Shaftesbury Glen Golf Links, “We’re very happy with our numbers. Our spring rounds are very strong and increasing every day. We’re starting to see weekends with little to no availability left. The smart golfers are booking now to secure their preferred tee times.”

Golf is just about the perfect sport for these times. It’s played outdoors in the fresh air and most of the time all of the players are “socially distanced.”

Most Myrtle Beach area golf courses have enacted new procedures to keep their golfers safe. Many will sanitize the carts before each use, and some courses will only put one golfer in each cart unless they are related or traveling in the same group.

Cities within the Myrtle Beach area have mandated that masks be worn in public spaces including stores, common areas of restaurants and accommodations, and public spaces where social distancing cannot be followed. Masks are not required on beaches or golf courses as long as people maintain social distancing. So, bring your mask and your clubs.

About Golf Trek: Golf Trek has been in the golf vacation business since 1979. It is among one of the first golf-focused travel agencies in Myrtle Beach. Golf Trek has helped golf groups book more than 1,000,000 tee times. Golf Trek’s team of local golf experts can help golfers with everything from booking a tee time at their favorite course, to planning an annual golf trip — and everything in between! Call Golf Trek at (866) 281-8976.

