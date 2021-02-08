Golf Trek Announces the Free Myrtle Beach Golf App

“Your Complete Golf Vacation in the Palm of Your Hand”

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, USA, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golf Trek today announced the Myrtle Beach Golf App, a free download for Apple and Android phones. The Myrtle Beach Golf App offers a new way for a new way to keep track of all the information golfers needs for their golf vacation in the Myrtle Beach, SC, area. Any golfer in the Myrtle Beach area can benefit from the app, but it is especially useful for those on Golf Trek’s golf packages.

“Previously we would need to mail a thick envelope containing all of the hotel confirmations, golf tickets, billing information, and more to the group leader,” says Parker Smith, CEO at Golf Trek. “Now each golfer in the group can download the Myrtle Beach Golf App, put in the group confirmation number, and all of the information pertaining to their trip is right in their hand.”

Features and benefits of the Myrtle Beach Golf App include:

LOCAL TEE TIME SEARCH

Search for live tee times & book online.

COURSE & LODGING MAPPING

Map nearby golf courses, lodging, restaurants, & more.

FULL ITINERARY CONTROL

From Tee Times to Lodging, keep full control of your entire vacation.

RESTAURANTS & BARS

Search & save your favorite local restaurants & bars.

EXPLORE MYRTLE BEACH

Quickly make additions to your vacation & explore local attractions.

GOLF COURSE REVIEWS

Search golf course reviews and feedback.

GOLF DISTANCE GPS

GPS yardage, distance, hole layouts including distance to hazards.

EXCLUSIVE DISCOUNTS

Instant access to the best deals & coupons in Myrtle Beach.

SET TRIP MARKERS

Save time with trip planning & real-time notifications.

GOLF COURSE GUIDE

Learn more about the local courses.

The Myrtle Beach Golf App is available now. It is a free download for Apple and Android phones. For more information on the Myrtle Beach Golf App, visit myrtlebeachgolfapp.com.

About Golf Trek: Golf Trek has been in the golf vacation business since 1979. It is among one of the first golf-focused travel agencies in Myrtle Beach. Golf Trek has helped golf groups book more than 1,000,000 tee times. Golf Trek’s team of local golf experts can help golfers with everything from booking a tee time at their favorite course, to planning an annual golf trip — and everything in between! Call Golf Trek at (866) 281-8976.

