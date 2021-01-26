Play The New Brunswick NC Golf Trail by Golf Trek

For Golfers Who Love the Golf Part of Their Golf Vacation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, USA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golf Trek today announced a new website for the Brunswick NC Golf Trail, a collection of championship golf courses in coastal Brunswick County, North Carolina. Brunswick County is located 45 minutes south of Wilmington, North Carolina and 45 minutes North of Myrtle Beach South Carolina. The Brunswick NC Golf Trail is made up of 14 top courses. A golf vacation on the Brunswick NC Golf Trail will appeal to golfers who like an alternative to the hustle and bustle of Myrtle Beach.

“These 14 courses offer a relaxed pace of play with views of the Calabash, Shalotte, and Lockwood Folly Rivers,” says Parker Smith, CEO of Golf Trek. “Replays are included with many packages and easy to arrange most of the year.”

These beautiful and challenging courses offer magnificent views of the ocean, the Intracoastal Waterway, lakes, rivers, marshes, and islands. After golf, visit the coastal towns and fishing villages in the area. Lodging is conveniently located in Sunset beach courtesy of Sea Trail Villas. These 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom villas are centrally located and within a short drive of the 14 championship courses of the Brunswick NC Golf Trail. Dining is recommended at these featured restaurants - House's Place, Boundary House, and Oyster Rock. There are many other great restaurants in the area.

The courses on the Brunswick NC Golf Trail are comprised of the following:

Carolina National - Leopard’s Chase - Lion’s Paw - Lockwood Folly - Oyster Bay - Panther’s Run - River’s Edge - Sandpiper Bay - Sea Trail Byrd - Sea Trail Jones - Sea Trail Maples - The Pearl West - Thistle Golf Club - Tiger’s Eye

Golf Packages on the Brunswick NC Golf Trail feature:

• A relaxed pace of play

• Fantastic Nature views (Bald Eagles, Alligators, Deer, etc)

• Replays in abundance

• Many multi-course facilities with 27, 36, 54, 72 holes

• Close proximity between courses

• Natural surroundings (most courses don’t have housing)

• Halfway between the Myrtle Beach, SC, and Wilmington, NC airports

Golf packages on the Brunswick NC Golf Trail are available now. For more information, visit brunswickncgolftrail.com.

Golf Trek has been in the golf vacation business since 1979. It is one of the first golf-focused travel agencies in the area. Golf Trek has helped golf groups book more than 1,000,000 tee times. Golf Trek’s team of local golf experts can help you with everything from booking a tee time at your favorite course, to planning your annual golf trip — and everything in between! Call Golf Trek at (866) 281-8976.