Ascendant Group's Nicole Anderson Launches NAL Speakers Bureau
NEWARK, DELAWARE, USA, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascendant Group Branding today announced the launch of the Nicole Anderson Legacy (NAL) Speaker’s bureau, led by Nicole Anderson, director of the company’s speakers’ division.
NAL Speakers offers keynotes on technology, education, advocacy, science, innovation, women’s leadership, or any other topic or industry, NAL Speakers offers the ideas and resources that are affecting change.
The bureau features an impressive library of over 45 industry-leading influencers, authors and CEOs that shape our world who will be available for speaking engagements virtual or socially distanced events. The speakers include tech gurus, motivational speakers, black history experts and a wide range of other topics.
Anderson is an accomplished business development consultant with over 25 years of operations and business development experience. She is known for building collaborative working relationships, driving productivity, and continuously motivating others to deliver superior sales results continually. As a strategic business partner, She has a proven track record of working with a variety of clients, including Pfizer, Comcast, Boeing and Saint Gobain. she has a proven track record of enhancing the customer experience and driving business results for both profit and non-profit organizations.
“I’m excited to amplify the voices of so many amazing thought leaders and speakers on my platform,” Anderson said. “Over the years, I’ve had the privilege to have cultivated strong relationships over the years with such influential and amazing people. I’m looking forward to making them all available for speaking engagements because they have such valuable experiences, insights and advice to share.”
Anderson added that the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled the rise of virtual webinars and conferences, NAL is a convenient, accessible and easy to use searchable online database that allows meeting organizers to book speakers for any time of event.
NAL’s goal is to connect these vast array of thought leaders, innovative thinkers and connectors to corporations, nonprofits and other organizations. To learn more about the speakers’ bureau, go to the website to search and book speakers.
More About Ascendant Group
Built on referrals and inspired by trust since its creation in 2004, Ascendant Group has worked with the world’s leading CEOs and executives ranging from fortune 500 companies, INC 5000 fastest-growing businesses, and high performing individual brands ranging from those leading world-class organizations to bestselling authors to elite athletes transitioning to the entrepreneurial world. We leverage our knowledge of Human2Human marketing to help our clients become the chief storytellers for their brand. This unlocks increased visibility and emotional connectivity that leads to increased top-line revenues, development of portable brands that cut across industries and furthering or developing legacy.
Awarded as one of the top 25 small businesses to work for, our team of nearly 30 professionals across North America, Europe, Asia, and North Africa has a culture that values continual learning, honesty, responsiveness, competitiveness, innovation, and improvisation that helps us live up to our name, Ascendant; we have a relentless commitment to the Merriam dictionary definition “moving upwards,” this cuts across our internal capabilities, client strategy and execution.
Raoul Davis
Ascendant Group
+1 3365753594
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn