Ascendant Group Awarded 2020 Global Excellence Award’s Best International Corporate Branding & Development Firm
NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ascendant Group team is proud to have been recognized as the Best International Corporate Branding & Development Firm for 2020 in the Global Excellence Awards. The Global Excellence Awards are annually held by Corporate Vision and winners are selected in-house by a team who carefully research, analyze and select among the nominees with no third-party voting system.
Launched at the end of 2014, Corporate Vision is a monthly published digital platform whose mission is to deliver insightful features from companies around the world. Their focus is on shedding light on advances in HR, marketing, coaching and recruitment spheres in the business world. A subsidiary of AI Global, Corporate Vision acknowledges and celebrates the work businesses of all shapes and sizes do to further themselves and the world around them. By shining a light on companies who innovate and grow despite the hardships they may face, Corporate Vision helps businesses grow to the best they can be.
On top of their Corporate Excellence Awards, Corporate Vision offers awards for a myriad of industries such as Franchise Awards, Global Automotive Awards, Global Business Awards and various others. To learn more about Corporate Vision and the awards they offer, click here.
More about Ascendant Group
Built on referrals and inspired by trust since its creation in 2004, Ascendant Group has worked with the world’s leading CEOs and executives ranging from fortune 500 companies, INC 5000 fastest-growing businesses, and high performing individual brands ranging from those leading world-class organizations to bestselling authors to elite athletes transitioning to the entrepreneurial world. We leverage our knowledge of Human2Human marketing to help our clients become the chief storytellers for their brand. This unlocks increased visibility and emotional connectivity that leads to increased top-line revenues, development of portable brands that cut across industries and furthering or developing legacy.
Awarded as one of the top 25 small businesses to work for, our team of nearly 30 professionals across North America, Europe, Asia, and North Africa has a culture that values continual learning, honesty, responsiveness, competitiveness, innovation, and improvisation that helps us live up to our name, Ascendant; we have a relentless commitment to the Merriam dictionary definition “moving upwards,” this cuts across our internal capabilities, client strategy and execution. To learn more about Ascendant Group and the work we do, click here.
