Ascendant Global and DG Awards Join Forces in An Exclusive Strategic Partnership
NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascendant Global is a transcontinental operation founded through a worldwide joint venture between the Middle East’s leading consultancy, Vantage Business Development Solutions, and Ascendant Group USA, the global frontrunner in CEO, Executive and Celebrity branding.
Since 2005, Dear Guest (DG) Media Recognition Awards has been one of the most influential and admired ceremonies by both the public as well as key players within the media industry. A high-profile annual event that recognizes the top performers within the media industry through a carefully designed public, online voting system, which ensures transparency and credibility. The ceremony itself has become a huge success over the years, with a celebrity-rich red carpet, live entertainment and a luxurious gala dinner. The event is attended by hundreds of celebrities and media industry personalities as well as Chairmen, CEOs and Marketing figures of prominent corporate enterprises and hotels.
This year on its 17th edition, DG Media Recognition Awards has formed a strategic alliance with Ascendant Global, to further expand their success across borders, by recognizing international media celebrities with the following four awards:
1. Global Creative Award,
2. Global Creative Award for a TV Series,
3. Global Creative Award for Films
4. Global Creative Award for Musical Theater
By partnering with DG Awards, Ascendant Global will be exposing itself to a myriad of target audiences during the ceremony and will ultimately demonstrate their impressive portfolio of celebrity and executive branding.
More About Ascendant
Built on referrals and inspired by trust since its creation in 2004, Ascendant has worked with the world’s leading CEOs and executives ranging from fortune 500 companies, INC 5000 fastest-growing businesses, and high performing individual brands varying from those leading world-class organizations to bestselling authors and elite athletes, transitioning them to the entrepreneurial world.
AG has successfully helped executives and celebrities grow their careers exponentially through their innovative, professional strategies and by utilizing their vast unmatched network of connections with prominent global media outlets the likes of Forbes, Huffington Post, News Week, Wall Street Journal, E!, Inc., CNN, Fox News, Bloomberg, CNBC among 100,000+ contacts around the world.
AG has strong ties with CAA and William Morris Endeavour Entertainment (Endeavor Holding). They are also the creators of the Middle East’s Road to Hollywood – an exclusive celebrity journey to the Hollywood scene.
For more information please visit: www.ascendantgroupbranding.com and www.vantagebds.com
Raoul Davis
Ascendant Group
+1 302-450-4494
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn