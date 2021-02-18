Phone Scam Warning In Somerset Co.

February 17, 2021

(PRINCESS ANNE, MD) – Maryland state troopers are warning residents on the Lower Shore of an apparent telephone scam involving a caller asking for donations to the Maryland State Police.

Earlier this evening, a Somerset County resident called the Princess Anne Barrack reporting she had been contacted by a male caller who said he was with the Maryland State Police. He was seeking a monetary ‘donation’ from her. Fortunately, the woman did not provide a donation or any personal information. Instead, she hung up and contacted the barrack.

Troopers called the suspect’s number, but immediately were sent to voice mail. Their investigation is continuing.

The Maryland State Police does not solicit monetary donations. No one representing the Maryland State Police would ever call asking for money for the Department. Anyone representing themselves as a member of the Maryland State Police and asking for a donation to the Department is a fraud and involved in an attempted scam.

Anyone else in the area who may have received a call from this individual may report that to the Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700.

CONTACT: Duty Officer – Princess Anne Barrack – 443-260-3700