Linden Botanicals Releases Free Inflammation Support E-Book
The new e-book includes strategies for reducing inflammation, which can signal overactive immune response or diabetes, heart disease, Crohn’s disease, or lupus.
Our new Reducing Inflammation e-book provides guidance to those suffering from inflammation and highlights intentional steps people can take to reduce inflammation and optimize their health.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Linden Botanicals recently released a free e-book, Reducing Inflammation: Holistic Strategies for Reducing Inflammation. While inflammation is part of the body’s natural response to injury or infection, acne, rashes, and swelling can sometimes offer serious inflammation signs about what’s happening inside the body. Chronic inflammation can signal such diseases as diabetes, heart disease, Crohn’s disease, Celiac disease, and lupus.
“Skin health often provides a window to overall health,” says Linden Botanicals owner Michael Van der Linden. “Our new e-book provides guidance to those suffering from inflammation and highlights intentional steps people can take to reduce inflammation and optimize their physical, mental, and emotional health.”
Paeonia lactiflora extract, also known as White Peony Root, is valued for its healing and rejuvenating powers. Its main use is in providing anti-inflammatory support in a healthy, non-toxic way. It shows antispasmodic properties and may help decrease inflammation and soothe nerve pain.
Frontiers in Pharmacology notes that Paeonia “has been used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, hepatitis, dysmenorrhea, muscle cramping and spasms, and fever for more than 1,200 years. … The anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory effects … provide the therapeutic basis in the treatment of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus.”
Cistus incanus tea, in turn, is rich in bioflavonoids and polyphenols. It has several polyphenols that destroy free radicals, inhibit the formation and development of inflammation in the body, improve energy, and have a protective effect on the cardiovascular system. Through bioflavonoids, it works synergistically with vitamin C, enhancing its action. In addition to providing anti-inflammatory support, it protects the mucous membrane of the stomach, supporting gastrointestinal health.
An increasingly common use of Cistus incanus herbal tea involves application of the tea leaves as a topical treatment. It’s often consumed internally to provide immune health support and used externally to cleanse the skin and help ameliorate maskne, eczema, and psoriasis. It can also be used to create an antidandruff shampoo. The tea can even be used as a mouthwash. Its biofilm-busting activities reduce oral bacteria.
“Our Mediterranean Cistus incanus tea is our best seller,” says Van der Linden. “We’ve even included Cistus incanus extract in our proprietary Immune Support Kits. Protecting against overactive immune response inflammation is an important part of strengthening the body’s immune defenses. Over the past year, we’ve also seen increased interest in our Paeonia lactiflora extract, largely due to its inflammation support properties.”
The e-book includes information on the top 6 signs of internal inflammation, anti-inflammatory dietary guidelines, and all-natural herbal teas and extracts that may help reduce inflammation. The free Inflammation Support e-book is available for download at www.lindenbotanicals.com.
