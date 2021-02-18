ICARO Media Group™ Announces Industry Veteran Derrick Horner as New Advisory Board Member

ICARO™ Media Group

CEO of H1 Ventures Joins ICARO as Member of its Industry-Leading Board

I am very pleased to have Derrick Horner joined ICARO Media Group as an Advisor to the Board to provide strategic advisory direction to the company.” — Paul Feller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ICARO Media Group

NEW YORK, NY, US, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, providing the most advanced AI-driven digital media content platforms for global telecoms and media companies­­, announced today that industry veteran Derrick Horner, CEO of H1 Ventures, has joined ICARO’s Advisory Board.

Mr. Horner serves as CEO of H1 Ventures, where he works internationally as a strategic advisor to start-ups, established companies and turnarounds. Derrick has a broad range of professional experience, beginning his legal career at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, one of the world’s elite law firms, and serving as General Counsel and/or head of corporate development and strategy at innovative public and private companies across the advertising and media technology ecosystem. Derrick has spent the majority of his career with Internet companies across devices, platforms and channels, collaborating with ambitious teams tackling creative and challenging projects. He has actively managed startup operations and has been involved in the life cycle of projects through concept ideation, angel investing, business development and M&A advisory. His recent endeavors have involved AI, computer vision, data science, loyalty and retail marketing, advertising and marketing technology as well as mobile gaming, eSports, OTT/SVOD/AVOD content and video/live streaming technologies. Derrick graduated magna cum laude from Harvard College and cum laude from Harvard Law School, where he was a co-winner of the Williston competition.

“I am very pleased to have Derrick Horner joined ICARO Media Group as an Advisor to the Board to provide strategic advisory direction to the company,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ICARO Media Group. “Derrick is an accomplished technology business leader and an experienced board member, and I am confident he will be an invaluable asset to ICARO.”

Mr. Horner commented, "I am very excited to be joining ICARO's Advisory Board, and to work together with ICARO’s leadership to capture market opportunity for ICARO’s unique mobile solutions and world-class customers. I look forward to focusing on evaluating global growth opportunities, helping shape product vision toward emerging trends, enhancing marketing strategies, and advancing ICARO toward its strategic goals."

The ICARO product suite, initially launched in 2020, has partnered with global telecoms, media companies and television networks with over 100M potential users in LATAM and North America. ICARO’s SaaS market platform provides white-label products via direct-to-consumer applications that can be customized by partners to meet long-term needs and strategies, creating personalized content experiences for end consumers, providing access to a robust premium content library, and taking advantage of best-in-class AI capabilities for breaking-news updates. The ICARO platform organizes, hosts, monetizes and distributes content in which global and regional partners can manage their content needs, increase content monetization through e-commerce and advertising integrations, and gain access to an automated B2B content exchange to access or distribute content.

ICARO Super App features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geo-fencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. Primary languages will include English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in São Paulo, Mexico City, Toronto and London.

About ICARO™ Media Group:

ICARO empowers Global Telcos and Media Companies to create personalized content offerings and experiences for their customers complete with AI technology, fastest-breaking news features, real-time analytics, and advertising and E-commerce integrations. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO gives media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to not only stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace, but to be a leader in the media and technology marketplace. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

ICARO Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company's management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.