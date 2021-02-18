Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, February 15, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of February 15th will include the following:

Tuesday, February 16th at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in the press conference to announce formation of the S.C. Boating and Fishing Alliance, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, February 16th at 2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in an event to recognize SC BIO Life Science Week and recognize with a proclamation, ONE Plaza, 1 North Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

Wednesday, February 17th at 2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a press conference with the South Carolina Commission of Higher Education to call for additional need-based student grants, University of South Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, February 18th at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will participate in a South Carolina Public Service Authority Advisory Board meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, Columbia, S.C. Special Note: This will be a virtual event and will be live streamed at www.santeecooper.com/About/Leadership/Board-Meetings/Index.aspx

Friday, February 19th at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will participate in the AARP Covid-19 Vaccine Informational Teletownhall, virtual event, Governor’s Office, Columbia, S.C.

Saturday, February 20th at 12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will present the Order of Palmetto to Tom Trantham, Happy Cow Creamery, 332 McKelvey Road, Pelzer, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: February 8, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of February 8, 2021, included:

Monday, February 8

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing call with representatives from SCDHEC, SC Hospital Association, SC Medical Association, SC Retail Association and National Guard regarding vaccine distribution.

9:33 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of Palmetto to Mr. Henry Darby, North Charleston High School, 1087 East Montague Avenue, North Charleston, S.C.

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the South Carolina Beach Advocates Board of Directors 2021 Annual Meeting, Wild Dunes Resort, Palms Ballroom, 1 Sundial Circle, Isle of Palms, S.C.

1:45 PM: Gov. McMaster visited Sweetgrass Inn, 1 Sundial Court, Isle of Palms, S.C.

2:45 PM: Gov. McMaster visited MUSC’s mass vaccination drive thru event, Charleston Airport, Charleston, S.C.

4:26 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

Tuesday, February 9

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing call with representatives from SCDHEC, SC Hospital Association, SC Medical Association, SC Retail Association and National Guard regarding vaccine distribution.

10:08 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a National Governors Association’s Governors Only call with Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 coordinator.

2:30 PM: Meeting with Grover Norquist, Americans for Tax Reform.

7:00 PM: Call with fellow governors.

Wednesday, February 10

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing call with representatives from SCDHEC, SC Hospital Association, SC Medical Association, SC Retail Association and National Guard regarding vaccine distribution.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held an executive briefing call with state officials regarding COVID-19.

1:45 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

3:18 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

3:21 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

3:24 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

3:29 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

3:30 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to a virtual meeting of Leadership Greenville and Leadership Charleston.

5:42 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

Thursday, February 11

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing call with representatives from SCDHEC, SC Hospital Association, SC Medical Association, SC Retail Association and National Guard regarding vaccine distribution.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

1:00 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Silver Crescent to Robert E. Bohrn, Jr., second floor lobby, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, February 12

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing call with representatives from SCDHEC, SC Hospital Association, SC Medical Association, SC Retail Association and National Guard regarding vaccine distribution.

Sunday, February 14

2:31 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional delegation.

4:18 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

Monday, February 15

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster visited the Columbia VA and University of South Carolina’s veteran mass vaccination effort, Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:15 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the 56th annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism and Travel, Columbia Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

