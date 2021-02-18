ADCG Develops Certificate Course for CPOs to Help Counter Theft of IP and Confidential Data

ADCG Logo

DC-BASED DATA GOVERNANCE ASSOCIATION TO TEACH PRIVACY PROFESSIONALS HOW TO PROTECT MORE THAN PRIVACY DATA AND COUNTER CYBER ATTACKS

The privacy professional has responsibility for half the puzzle, but the DPPS has all of the pieces; it is a very important role. Joy Meason Intriago” — Joy Meason Intriago

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- he Association for Data and Cyber Governance (ADCG) today announced that it will launch a certificate course next week to help organizations protect their confidential / proprietary data and intellectual property and counter cyber attacks. The course for a Data Privacy & Protection Specialist (DPPS) actually expands the role of privacy professionals and risk managers and teaches them how to manage risks to all of the data in an organization, not just data subject to privacy laws, such as personally identifiable information (PII), health data, or non-public financial data.

ADCG joined with privacy and cybersecurity expert Jody Westby to develop the certificate course, which is given virtually over two days. Joy Intriago, founder and Managing Director of ADCG notes, “Jody just gets the big picture: she is an expert on privacy compliance, cybersecurity programs, and cybercrime. She sees criminals targeting the most valuable data in an organization, which often is not the data subject to privacy laws. When incidents occur, companies are not prepared because they have focused on data breaches and ignored their crown jewels.”

The Data Privacy & Protection Specialist will help organizations protect their “privacy data” plus the data that is critical for operations and valuable to the company. “Cyber criminals are taking advantage of remote working and security gaps created by pandemic operational shifts,” notes Ms. Westby. “If companies don’t know how to properly protect their strategic plans, confidential data, and intellectual property, they might as well leave the front door unlocked; those that do will have a competitive advantage,” she adds.



“The privacy professional has responsibility for half the puzzle,” Intriago notes, “but the DPPS has all of the pieces; it is a very important role.” The DPPS course covers the components of a Data Privacy and Protection Management Program, the roles and responsibilities of the DPPS, data compliance requirements, and how to manage risks to data. Workshops enable the attendees to apply what they have learned to sample organizations.

ABOUT ADCG & JODY WESTBY

ADCG is a professional membership organization dedicated to providing information, resources and education to data and cyber governance professionals. It is unique in its focus on governance in the convergence of data privacy, data protection and cybersecurity.

Jody Westby is CEO of DC-based advisory firm Global Cyber Risk LLC and has helped companies in every industry sector stand up privacy and cybersecurity programs in alignment with best practices and standards. An attorney, she is the long time chair of the American Bar Association’s Privacy & Computer Crime Committee and is co-chair of its Cybercrime Committee. She has authored six books on privacy, cybersecurity programs, and cybercrime, is a professional blogger for Forbes, and writes a monthly column for Leader’s Edge magazine.

Mary Anne Difatta

Association for Data and Cyber Governance

847-987-1870

mdifatta@adcg.org