Williston Barracks//Charlotte 6 Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A100539

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Marchand

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 2/17/21

STREET: US RT 7

TOWN: Charlotte

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: approximately .4 miles north of Ferrisburgh town line

ROAD CONDITIONS: Icy

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Paul Dodson

AGE: 42

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Mitsubishi

VEHICLE MODEL: Raider

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: NA

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Kristofer Kostantini

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Compass

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: UVMMC

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Adam Brigante

AGE: 32

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Ram

VEHICLE MODEL: Van

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Front End

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: NA

VEHICLE #4

OPERATOR: Teagan Glen

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE: Buick

VEHICLE MODEL: Century

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #4: Left side

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: UVMMC

VEHICLE #5

OPERATOR: Molly Roach

AGE: 36

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Accent

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #5: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: UVMMC

VEHICLE #6

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen. Fled Scene.

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #6: Front Left

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 2/17/21 at approximately 0637 hours, VT State Police responded to US RT 7 in Charlotte, north of the Ferrisburgh town line for a motor vehicle crash. Preliminary investigation indicates that Vehicle 1 was traveling on RT 7, lost control, crashed into another vehicle and rolled over. A series of other collisions occurred as part of this incident. A black Volkswagen with damage to front left fled the scene heading south.

RT 7 was closed for approximately 2 hours. Icy road conditions appear to be a contributing factor in this crash. This crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident, and/or the black Volkswagen that fled the scene is encouraged to contact Trooper Marchand at 802-878-7111.