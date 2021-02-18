Derby Barracks / Assault and robbery

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 21A500536

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Clark Lombardi

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maplefields Orleans, 115 Main St., Barton

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Jenna Connelly

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating an assault and robbery that occurred early Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at the Maplefields Orleans store at 115 Main St. in the town of Barton.

Police were called at about 6:30 a.m. by a clerk at the store who reported that she had been the victim of a robbery. The clerk reported that the perpetrator had stunned her multiple times with a Taser-type electric stun gun. The suspect fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Investigators responded to the scene and gathered evidence, including store surveillance video, which led to the identification of Jenna Connelly, 40, of Orleans, Vermont, as the suspect in this incident. Connelly is also an employee of the Maplefields Orleans but was off-duty at the time. The clerk received minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Detectives took Connelly into custody later Wednesday at the home of a relative and recovered evidence connected to the robbery. The state police is working with the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office on the case, including a determination of the charges that will be filed. Connelly is tentatively expected to be arraigned Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Newport. An updated news release will be issued when further information is available.

The investigation is active and ongoing, including whether any other individuals were involved in the robbery. Police ask that anyone with information call Detective Sgt. Clark Lombardi at the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or submit a tip anonymously online by visiting vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

