You Can Have The Best Sales Book of 2021 For Free
Cut The Bullsh*T: Stop CONvincing, Start Selling
Sell Honest sounds a little like Coke Zero, but this is the real thing. This book is a game changer, and you can get it for free until February 22, 2021. I am confident that you will love this book.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learning the Transparent Power of Selling Honest: Stop CONvincing, Cut The Bullsh*t, Start Selling written by Edward Henry, sales professional and founder and CEO of Edward Henry Company, is the one piece of up-to-date material you need to grow your knowledge and skills in the sales industry. Edward’s goal is to help individuals, organizations, and aspiring sales professionals learn the fundamental, most efficient way to succeed: to sell honest.
— Edward Henry
On February 17, 2021, Edward released the eBook version of this informative and inspiring read to access for free for until February 22, 2021. He hopes his experiences, learnings, and honesty bring his readers what they need to grow their careers while discovering their passion for the sales field.
“Selling honest is the most authentic way of defining yourself as a sales professional.” Edward discusses his journey to developing a program that gives a direct approach to solving the sales industry's problems. While everyone in sales deals with challenges and makes mistakes, Edward was no different. He discusses how creating the essential way to sell brought a change for himself, his team, and the entire sales industry. “That part of my life started a mission in the Edward Henry Company to bring values to the business that were more than just making messages and false promises.” Edward is happy to finally bring his readers what they’ve been searching for to take the next step in their career, reach beyond their potential, and find that selling honest is what they need.
