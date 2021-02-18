Returning to in-person fashion trade shows: Brazilian Footwear brands at Atlanta Shoe Market and MAGIC Pop-Up Orlando

The Brazilian Footwear return to its first in-person fashion trade shows since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and came out with positive results.

NOVO HAMBURGO, RS, BRAZIL, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brazilian Footwear, an exports program developed by the Brazilian Footwear Industries Association (Abicalçados) in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil), return to its first in-person fashion trade shows since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Overall, the brands that attended the MAGIC Pop-Up show, which was held between Feb. 9-11 in Orlando, came out of the event with positive results: in total, brands made 111 contacts, of which 65 were new. In three days, the show generated US$ 615,000.00 (between orders taken at the event and expectations for the next 6 months) for the Brazilian brands.

The Trade Promotion Analyst of Abicalçados, Ruisa Scheffel, says that the results were above initial expectations with a return on investment of 9,000% to the participating companies. “The US market is recovering from the pandemic and this was made clear from the results obtained.”

In addition to the MAGIC Pop-Up in Orlando, Abicalçados and Apex-Brasil announce their participation at the In-Person Trade Show Atlanta Shoe Market with the following brands: Bottero, Verofatto, Pegada, Hanna Carmela, Shoetherapy and Petite Jolie. The show, which runs from February 20 – 22, is a must attend for anyone working in the footwear industry and provides a perfect opportunity for Brazilian brands to network with US buyers and market their business.

Recent years have shown that there has been a lot of international interest in the Brazilian footwear industry. Factors such as a favorable currency, more transparency about sustainable and ethically responsible manufacturing, as well as quality craftsmanship have created a business environment with incredible potential for 2021 and beyond. Ruisa highlights the importance of the North American show which in February 2020 generated more than US$ 1.6 million for Brazilian participants.

About Brazilian Footwear:

Brazilian Footwear is an exports promotion program developed by Abicalçados in partnership with Apex-Brasil. This program aims to increase the exports of Brazilian Footwear brands through development, trade promotion and image actions focusing on the international market. Learn more: www.brazilianfootwear.com.br | www.abicalcados.com.br/brazilianfootwear.

About Apex-Brasil:

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. To reach these objectives, Apex-Brasil carries out diverse trade promotion actions that aim to promote exports and to value Brazilian products and services abroad, such as prospective and trade missions, business networking meetings, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in important international fairs, and visits from foreign buyers and opinion formers to get to know the Brazilian manufacturing structure, among other business platforms that also aim to strengthen the Brazil brand. Learn more: www.apexbrasil.com.br.