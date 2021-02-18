BOXER-8521AI: Power AI Edge Computing with Google® Edge™ TPU
The award-winning BOXER-8521AI brings the Google® Edge™ TPU to the edge in a compact, rugged platform and PoE PD design for even more flexible deployment.
The BOXER-8521AI brings the innovative Google Edge TPU to a rugged edge platform, unlocking the Google and Coral ecosystem for embedded AI Edge developers."TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AAEON, an industry leader in rugged AI Edge platforms, announces the BOXER-8521AI is now available on a mass market scale. Winner of the 2021 Taiwan Excellence Award, the BOXER-8521AI combines the flexibility of PoE PD deployment with the Google® Edge™ TPU in a rugged, fanless system designed to bring AI Edge Computing to where it's needed.
— Ken Pan, Product Manager with AAEON’s System Platform Division
Recently awarded the Taiwan Excellence Award for 2021, the BOXER-8521AI is focused on providing flexibility in deployment and connectivity. The BOXER-8521AI features a PoE PD port, allowing the system to be deployed further away from its power source, as well as enable internet connection and remote monitoring of the system over the same single cable, reducing the complexity of installation. Additionally, by utilizing both the PoE PD port and DC-input, the system can continue operating even if one power supply is cut off.
The BOXER-8521AI powers AI Edge Computing thanks to the Google Edge TPU System-on-Module (SoM) with a rugged chassis and flexible I/O loadout. The Google Edge TPU combines the NXP i.MX 8M SoC (quad Cortex-A53, Cortex-M4F) with the Google Edge TPU coprocessor to deliver speeds up to 4 TOPS at an energy efficient 2 TOPS per Watt.
Thanks to the Google Edge TPU, developers and users who deploy the BOXER-8521AI have access to Google’s suite of training software, AutoML Vision Edge. This innovative software helps developers quickly develop and train AI models utilizing Google’s vast cloud services, and then export the model to the BOXER-8521AI and Google Edge TPU. The system supports TensorFlow Lite, a framework which allows for more efficient models, better system performance and processing speeds.
The BOXER-8521AI is built rugged, with fanless construction to keep dust and contaminants out, providing longer-lasting, reliable operations. Additionally, the system can operate in temperatures from -5°C to 50°C without loss in performance. The BOXER-8521AI is equipped with a flexible I/O loadout that includes COM, HDMI, two USB3.2 Gen 1 and two USB2.0 ports. It also features a 40-pin multi-I/O port to connect to more sensors and controllers, such as cameras, temperature sensors, and others.
“The BOXER-8521AI brings the innovative Google Edge TPU to a rugged edge platform, unlocking the Google and Coral ecosystem for embedded AI Edge developers,” said Ken Pan, Product Manager with AAEON’s System Platform Division. “The Google Edge TPU offers an alternative platform at a comparable cost to other popular accelerators while giving developers, system integrators and users access to the services Google provides,” Ken said.
AAEON also offers a range of manufacturer and OEM/ODM services to deliver end-to-end AI Edge solutions, from custom I/O layouts to full embedded system design. AAEON also brings industry leading service and support to ensure long and reliable service life across all platforms.
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms designed for long service life. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
