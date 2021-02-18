Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 18, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 18, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Allen
Sugar Creek Township
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Ashtabula
Route 534 Corridor Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 09/25/2019
Belmont
St. Clairsville-Richland City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Brown
Judith A. Varnau, D.O.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Clark
Clark County - Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Columbiana
City of Columbiana
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Cuyahoga
Euclid City School District
IPA CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Fairview Park City School District
IPA CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Shaker Heights City School District
IPA CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Warrensville Heights City School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Franklin
Cesar Chavez College Preparatory School
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Educational Academy for Boys and Girls
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Graham Elementary and Middle School
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Jenice R. Brown, C.N.P.
MED
01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017
Midnimo Cross Cultural Middle School
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ohio Joint Education Oversight Committee
07/01/2016 TO 10/01/2019
Ohio Legislative Service Commission
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
The Charles School at Ohio Dominican University
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
The Graham School
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Hamilton
Columbia Township
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Norwood City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Hardin
Upper Scioto Valley Local School District
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Hocking
Joseph J. Blake, O.D.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Licking
Heath City School District
IPA CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lorain
North Ridgeville City School District
CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Madison
Jefferson Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Mahoning
Village of Poland
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Medina
Buckeye Local School District
IPA CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Montgomery
Huber Heights City School District
IPA CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Jefferson Township Local School District
IPA CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Pike
Scioto Valley Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ross
Ross-Pike Educational Service District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Shelby
Western Ohio Computer Organization
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Stark
North Canton City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Osnaburg Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Workforce Initiative Association
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Summit
Northeast Ohio Four County Regional Planning and Development Organization
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Trumbull
Community Improvement Corporation of Warren and Trumbull County
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
STEAM Academy of Warren
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Trumbull Career and Technical Center
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
