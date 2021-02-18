For Immediate Release:

February 17, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 18, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen Sugar Creek Township IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Ashtabula Route 534 Corridor Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 09/25/2019 Belmont St. Clairsville-Richland City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Brown Judith A. Varnau, D.O. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Clark Clark County - Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Columbiana City of Columbiana 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Cuyahoga Euclid City School District IPA CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Fairview Park City School District IPA CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Shaker Heights City School District IPA CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Warrensville Heights City School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Franklin Cesar Chavez College Preparatory School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Educational Academy for Boys and Girls IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Graham Elementary and Middle School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Jenice R. Brown, C.N.P. MED 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017 Midnimo Cross Cultural Middle School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ohio Joint Education Oversight Committee 07/01/2016 TO 10/01/2019 Ohio Legislative Service Commission 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 The Charles School at Ohio Dominican University IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 The Graham School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hamilton Columbia Township 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Norwood City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hardin Upper Scioto Valley Local School District 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Hocking Joseph J. Blake, O.D. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Licking Heath City School District IPA CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lorain North Ridgeville City School District CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Madison Jefferson Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Mahoning Village of Poland 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Medina Buckeye Local School District IPA CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Montgomery Huber Heights City School District IPA CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Jefferson Township Local School District IPA CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Pike Scioto Valley Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ross Ross-Pike Educational Service District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Shelby Western Ohio Computer Organization 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Stark North Canton City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Osnaburg Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Workforce Initiative Association IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Summit Northeast Ohio Four County Regional Planning and Development Organization 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Trumbull Community Improvement Corporation of Warren and Trumbull County 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 STEAM Academy of Warren IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Trumbull Career and Technical Center IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

