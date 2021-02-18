Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 927 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,272 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 18, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

February 17, 2021                                                                 

Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 18, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allen

Sugar Creek Township

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Route 534 Corridor Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 09/25/2019

 

 

 

Belmont

St. Clairsville-Richland City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Brown

Judith A. Varnau, D.O.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Clark

Clark County - Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Columbiana

City of Columbiana

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Euclid City School District

  IPA CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Fairview Park City School District

  IPA CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Shaker Heights City School District

  IPA CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Warrensville Heights City School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Cesar Chavez College Preparatory School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Educational Academy for Boys and Girls

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Graham Elementary and Middle School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Jenice R. Brown, C.N.P.

 MED

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017

 

 

 

Midnimo Cross Cultural Middle School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Joint Education Oversight Committee

 

07/01/2016 TO 10/01/2019

 

 

 

Ohio Legislative Service Commission

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

The Charles School at Ohio Dominican University

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

The Graham School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Columbia Township

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Norwood City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hardin

Upper Scioto Valley Local School District

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hocking

Joseph J. Blake, O.D.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Licking

Heath City School District

  IPA CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

North Ridgeville City School District

 CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Madison

Jefferson Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

Village of Poland

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Medina

Buckeye Local School District

  IPA CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Huber Heights City School District

  IPA CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Jefferson Township Local School District

  IPA CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Pike

Scioto Valley Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ross

Ross-Pike Educational Service District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Shelby

Western Ohio Computer Organization

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Stark

North Canton City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Osnaburg Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Workforce Initiative Association

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Northeast Ohio Four County Regional Planning and Development Organization

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull

Community Improvement Corporation of Warren and Trumbull County

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

STEAM Academy of Warren

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull Career and Technical Center

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

 
           

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 18, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.