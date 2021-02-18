Sustainability Success at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon
Key sustainability projects include improved management of water resources and the onsite organic farm, tree planting and a World Clean Up Day initiative.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe Gold member Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon exemplifies the confidence that arises from pursuing sustainability goals. Each year of certification brings new challenges and planning that has been embraced by all team members and guests.
Some of the key sustainability projects carried out in 2020 include improved management of water resources and the onsite organic farm, tree conservation programs and a World Clean Up Day initiative.
Water Saving Projects
As expected, water is a precious resource in this island nation. Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon has water saving measures in place that make the best use of this natural resource with 150 water flow regulators installed in staff rooms resulting in a
total water savings of 3 000 liters per day.
The saying “Necessity is the mother of invention” is not lost at the property. Staff members have come up with the innovative idea of placing weighted reused drink bottles in toilet cisterns to reduce water capacity by 0.5 liters per flush. A total water savings of 540 liters per day has been made using this cost effective method.
Wastewater is also treated and used to irrigate garden areas and the flourishing vegetable farm located onsite. 100% Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) water is used for watering purposes. Currently 35 000 liters of effluent water is treated and reused in green areas.
Tree Planting
Last year, abiding by the pledge of "I will be Green”, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon organized a tree planting campaign where staff members completed the planting of forty coconut trees on the island.
Organic Farm
Vegetables and herbs are grown at the resort’s organic garden. Waste materials from other operational areas are put to use as much as possible such as empty plastic containers that are reused as plant pots.
Marine Life Preservation
In 2020, coral replanting was undertaken with the support of the resort’s Dive and Sail crew to assist with the preservation of reefs. Staff and guests also took part in beach clean ups to remove any litter and plastic garbage that threaten sea life by either washing up on sandy shores or that lie in the waters surrounding the idyllic resort.
World Clean Up Day Activities 2020
For World Clean Up Day 2020, the resort organized a Digital Clean Up Day where they made a significant contribution to recycling e-waste.
