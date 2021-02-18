Xicato Announces Partnership with Two Top Notch Sales Agencies in North America
STL Lighting and Boston Light Source Expands Xicato’s Presence in Lighting and Smart Building Projects on the East Coast
The one stop shop convenience of the Xicato products, as well as their integration with key technology partners, offers a solution for our customers that is unparalleled.”LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xicato, the leading provider of Bluetooth smart building wireless controls and highest quality spot light sources and linear lighting, today announced partnerships with STL Lighting located in the greater Toronto area of Ontario, Canada and Boston Light Source covering Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, both leading manufacturers’ representative agencies in their respective regions, to promote and sell Xicato’s expansive portfolio of lighting and controls solutions.
— Jorden Lefler, General Manager, STL Lighting
“Xicato is known in the industry for their unmatched quality of energy efficient lighting solutions and award-winning wireless controls,” said Jorden Lefler, General Manager at STL Lighting. “The one stop shop convenience of the Xicato products, as well as their integration with key technology partners, offers a solution for our customers that is unparalleled.”
STL Lighting is a full-service agency with decades of experience in both LED lighting and controls in some of the largest commercial, retail and hospitality projects in Canada. Their team of knowledgeable lighting professionals paired with Xicato’s differentiated portfolio of innovative lighting products including Bluetooth wireless mesh technology, offers STL Lighting a winning combination for today’s diverse customer base in the building industry.
“We believe this partnership with Xicato broadens our offering of truly innovative technologies, and extends our relationships with the most innovative companies in our industry,” said Ted Farnham, Principal at Boston Light Source. “With partners like Xicato, we can continue to offer our clients the best solution to their lighting and controls needs.”
Founded in 1977, Boston Light Source is one of the oldest and largest lighting sales agencies in the United States. Their mission is to only represent lighting and control manufacturers that are focused on the illumination of architecture. There is an increased demand for quality lighting products in the design of architecture projects along with ever tightening energy efficiency requirements. Boston Light Source can now offer Xicato’s advanced solutions as a one stop vendor for beautifully designed smart lighting projects in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
“We fully understand that it takes expert regional support to deliver our award-winning portfolio of innovative lighting, controls and software solutions to the booming intelligent building industry. We are confident that our strategic alliances with these two dynamic partners will rapidly fuel our growth in these key markets of the east coast,” said Chris LeBlanc, Xicato’s Executive Vice President. “We welcome the teams at STL Lighting and Boston Light Source to our distinguished and growing network of partner worldwide.”
About STL Lighting:
STL Lighting Group is a full service, leading supplier of architectural lighting and controls for the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, for Ontario, Canada. We offer over 10,000 lighting products to meet the needs for any project; Commercial, Retail, Transit, Hospitality, Healthcare, Industrial, Sports, Outdoor, Residential or Custom applications. Our wide assortment of advanced LED solid-state lighting technology and systems, provides dependable lighting sources from our prestigious selection of high-quality manufacturers.
About Boston Light Source:
Founded in 1977, Boston Light Source represents lighting and control manufacturers with a perceptible advantage for the coordination of lighting with architecture. Representation means something different to Boston Light Source. It is a responsibility to promote the best manufacturers, to continually educate the market on unique capabilities, and to assure a seamless flow through the purchasing channels. We hire only the best personnel, grounded in customer service, and motivated to provide the best product for the application. We pride ourselves in employee retention, anchored by long standing client relationships, teamwork, and exceptional ethics. This has not wavered since 1977. Today, we are one of the largest and most well-respected manufacturer representatives in the industry.
About Xicato Inc.:
Xicato is defining the future of smart buildings, delivering the absolute best quality, highest performing, most reliable, and one of the broadest portfolios of spot light sources and linear lighting solutions; world-class Bluetooth enabled LED drivers; as well as other wirelessly connected intelligent devices including sensors, switches, gateways, controls electronics, and software; plus, installation and commissioning services. Xicato’s solutions inspire architects, designers and building owners to create beautiful and healthier environments with smarter and connected experiences. With an installed base of over 10 million nodes, spanning thousands of locations in over 30 countries, and backed by a strong team of innovators based in Silicon Valley, Xicato continues to stay ahead of customer needs in a variety of verticals including the world’s most renowned museums and cathedrals, retail shops and hotels, offices and hospitals. For more information, visit xicato.com. Xicato and the Xicato logo are registered trademarks of Xicato, Inc.
