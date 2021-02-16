Test Window 3: Return Other Test Materials

Return test booklets, used answer documents, and test administration forms from the April 20 – 23, 2021 and April 26 – 30, 2021 testing window—accommodations and/or supports or online testing to ACT.
Receipt deadline at ACT: May 7, 2021.
Note: Late-arriving answer documents will not be scored.
