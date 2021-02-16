Lancaster County Veterans Treatment Court Graduation

The Lancaster County Veterans Treatment Court in Lincoln honored graduate Jeff Clay on February 10, 2021, while family, friends, local community members, local veterans, and other participants observed via Zoom and in person. The ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive mental health treatment, intensive community supervision, and full accountability for the graduate. Veterans Treatment Court Judge Robert Otte presided over the ceremony. Other participants included Judge John Colborn, Major General Daryl L. Bohac with the Nebraska National Guard, Lancaster County Commissioner Rick Vest, attorney Brad Roth, court reporter Naomi Anderson, and mentors Robert Tooker, Mike Tumbelson, Ed Malk, Jeff Cummings, and Vadra Stutzman.

Pictured is veteran mentor Robert Tooker presenting graduate Jeff Clay and his daughters with his certificate.

Veterans Treatment Courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders, which utilizes a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to achieve a reduction in recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. The court’s goal is to protect public safety and increase the participant’s likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.

For additional information, please contact:

Dean Rohwer, Lancaster County Veteran’s Treatment Court Coordinator, (531) 220-6031