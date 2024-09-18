Douglas County Young Adult Court Honors Recent Graduate

On September 4, 2024, the Douglas County Young Adult Court celebrated Angelique’s graduation at the Douglas County Courthouse in Omaha. Judge James Masteller presided over the ceremony, which marked the successful completion of an intensive program of comprehensive mental health treatment, intensive community supervision, and full accountability. This achievement represents a significant milestone for Angelique, and we proudly honor her success.

Young Adult Drug Courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders, which utilizes a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to achieve a reduction in recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. The court aims to protect public safety and increase the participant’s likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.

For additional information, please contact:

Rob Owens, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator

Phone: 402-444-4187 Email: rob.owens@nejudicial.gov

Photo: Judge James Masteller with graduate Angelique.