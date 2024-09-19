Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,547 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,177 in the last 365 days.

Everyday Heroes: Melanie Stormer Honored

Chief Probation Officer for District 1, Melanie Stormer, showcased her exceptional and multi-talented skill set during the Chief Justice's Summer Tour in August, when the Nebraska Supreme Court visited Southeast Nebraska. Stormer was instrumental in organizing every aspect of the event, from coordinating substantive presentations to arranging a ribbon-cutting ceremony complete with certificates and refreshments. Her versatility and outgoing personality make her an everyday hero in the community.

Thank you, Melanie, for your guidance and connection with courts and probation throughout the 1st Judicial District.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Everyday Heroes: Melanie Stormer Honored

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more