Everyday Heroes: Melanie Stormer Honored

Chief Probation Officer for District 1, Melanie Stormer, showcased her exceptional and multi-talented skill set during the Chief Justice's Summer Tour in August, when the Nebraska Supreme Court visited Southeast Nebraska. Stormer was instrumental in organizing every aspect of the event, from coordinating substantive presentations to arranging a ribbon-cutting ceremony complete with certificates and refreshments. Her versatility and outgoing personality make her an everyday hero in the community.

Thank you, Melanie, for your guidance and connection with courts and probation throughout the 1st Judicial District.