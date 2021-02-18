Tatari Hires Todd Gordon as VP, Client Development
Former Adobe Executive Will Spearhead Development of Tatari’s Media Buying TechnologyMOUNT VERNON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tatari, the leading data and analytics platform for buying and measuring advertising across both linear and streaming TV, today announced that it has hired Todd Gordon as VP, Client Development.
Gordon arrives at Tatari with more than two decades of experience in the media industry, and has spent the past five years spearheading programmatic TV businesses for Adobe and TubeMogul, which Adobe acquired in December 2016.
Tatari has become a market leader by using data science to buy and measure TV ads, allowing its clients to secure inventory efficiently and prove return on investment through modern metrics like CAC and CPI. This approach proved beneficial for Tatari's e-commerce driven brands, from upstart DTCs landing premium airings at a fraction of the cost, to winning election night coverage with a key sponsorship, and even securing a spot in this year's big game.
“Today's marketers demand accountability and results,” said Gordon. “The slow transition of tv from broad reach to targeted audiences is a step in the right direction, but to compete with search and social and other performance driven media, TV and streaming need new tools and approaches. Many of the most rigorous performance marketers are now working with Tatari. I'm thrilled for the opportunity to help Tatari sharpen it's media software tools, giving brands both control and unfettered access to the buying process.”
“Todd has been one of the authorities in advanced TV since its inception, and we’re excited to add his expertise to our team,” said Philip Inghelbrecht, co-founder and CEO of Tatari. “His arrival will bring us a step closer to accomplishing our longer term vision to bring TV advertising, both in terms of measurement and buying, to all advertisers, whether large or small.”
About Tatari
Tatari is a data & analytics company focused on buying and measuring ads across linear and streaming TV. Clients include established brands such as Roman, Daily Harvest, Calm and Dave.com. Tatari is headquartered in San Francisco with further offices in Los Angeles, and New York. For additional information, please visit www.tatari.tv.
