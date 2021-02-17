Arab African Council on Socioeconomic Development Building Utility Scale PV Plants Across Africa and the World

The GULF MENA International Hydrogen Association (UK reg Assoc) - Nominates AREC SG Mohamed Thanni, as DSG

Hydrogen - the New Clean Green Energy for the World” — Dr. Mohamed Zayed, PhD

CAIRO, EGYPT, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The GULF MENA International Hydrogen Association (UK reg Assoc) - Nominates Arab Renewable Energy Commission SG Mohamed Thanni as DSG

Dr. Mohamed Zayed, PhD - Secretary General of the Gulf MENA International Hydrogen Association Nominated today His Excellency Mohamed Thanni as Deputy Secretary General of the Association today.

Dr. Zayed Stated that "His Excellency Mohamed Thanni currently the Secretary General of the Arab Renewable Energy Association (AREC) originally founded by HRH Prince Asem Bin Nayef and Princess Sanaa Asem (Jordan) is a noted expert and diplomat for the Renewable Energy Sector in the region and we are pleased to have nominated him for this post in this international association which promotes the global transition to Hydrogen".

Dr. Zayed Further Stated "In addition the GULF MENA International Hydrogen Association has accepted the following organizations as its first corporate and/or organizational sponsors":

Diplomatic Trade Ltd. (USA)

Enerkon Solar International Inc. (Trading as ENKS - OTC Markets Stock Exchange) (USA)

American - Ukraine Green Energy and Telecommunication Holdings (USA)

Arab African Council on Socioeconomic Development (AACSED) (EG/UK)

Dr. Zayed Stated that "We look forward this year towards many international forums, workshops, and major Summit for Intergovernmental Stakeholders promoting Hydrogen and the global transition to this clean renewable energy resource"

Hydrogen - The New Clean Green Fuel