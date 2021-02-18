Future PLC Brings Popular U.K. Magazine Woman & Home to U.S.
Future PLC
Large audience looks to venerable title for health, beauty, fashion, homes and travel news
Our target customers love Woman & Home and often come in-store to meet our ‘neckxperts.’ Working with the Woman & Home team has always felt like a two-way, real partnership.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American women now have a new source of trusted information on questions of health, fashion, homes and beauty, thanks to the online U.S. launch of Future PLC publication Woman & Home, Future announced today.
— PRAI Beauty Group Managing Director Annie Toker
Readers in the U.K. have loved Woman & Home since its launch in 1926, and its website has kept them informed since 2007. Woman & Home’s print edition is purchased by more than 237,000 in the U.K., and another 11,000 readers buy its digital editions. Woman & Home U.K. sends out a newsletter each day to 30,000 readers, and the U.S. edition will launch its own daily newsletter sometime soon.
“We’ve been advertising in Woman & Home for five years in the U.K., and are thrilled to have this opportunity to reach more American women, as well,” said PRAI Beauty Group Managing Director Annie Toker. “Our target customers, women 40+, read and love Woman & Home and often come in-store to meet our ‘neckxperts’ with coverage from the magazine, which makes them a perfect partner for us. Working with the Woman & Home team has always felt like a two-way, real partnership, and we’re excited to expand on this in the U.S.”
“We had a hunch that Woman & Home would appeal to American women at least as much as it appeals to women in the U.K.,” said Future Global CRO Mike Peralta. “And the high-purchase-intent readers who have already found the publication in large numbers via SEO bear that out. We will apply to Woman & Home and other lifestyle publications the formula that has worked so well with tech and gaming publications: Great content that connects readers to great e-commerce, all managed by our proprietary tech stack that gives us a granular understanding of our audience, which greatly benefits our advertisers.”
Woman & Home will soon launch a regular newsletter to keep its readers informed, similar to the daily newsletter that currently reaches 30,000 Woman & Home readers in the U.K.
This story was first reported in MediaPost:
https://bit.ly/2NhcrtN
Future is a global platform business for specialist media with diversified revenue streams. Its content reaches 1 in 3 adults in both the UK and the US.
The Media division is high-growth with three complementary revenue streams: eCommerce, events and digital advertising including advertising within newsletters. It operates in a number of sectors including technology, games, music, home interest, and B2B and its brands include Truly, TechRadar, PC Gamer, Tom's Guide, Android Central, Homebuilding & Renovating Show, GamesRadar+, The Photography Show, Top Ten Reviews, Live Science, Guitar World, MusicRadar, Space.com and Tom's Hardware.
The Magazine division focuses on publishing specialist content, with a combined global circulation of over 3 million delivered through more than 220 publications. The portfolio spans technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest and B2B. Its titles include Country Life, Wallpaper*, Classic Rock, Guitar Player, FourFourTwo, Homebuilding & Renovating, Digital Camera, Guitarist, How It Works, woman&home, Total Film, What Hi-Fi? and Music Week.
