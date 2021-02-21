Is Your Restaurant Ready To Virtualize? Ghost Town Restaurants Offers Exclusive Deal for the Month of March

Syndicated Virtual Restaurants

Want to get into the Ghost Restaurant craze for free? For a limited time, a select few restaurants will be able to. Learn how it can be you.

Ghost Town Restaurants is offering any restaurant operator the chance to enter into this revenue rich market at no cost” — Grant Hurless, Chief Operating Officer, Ghost Town Restaurants

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2020 was a tough year on restaurants. The impacts of the pandemic beat this industry up. According to Bloomberg News more then 110,000 restaurants closed by December 2020. That does not mean that all was lost.Ghost or Virtual kitchens are coming to the rescue. Ghost kitchens provide food for delivery services, without the need for a dining room. They can be located in just about any type of licensed food establishment, even in hotels, rehabs and senior living facilities. These businesses advertise menu items on the delivery apps that are unique to them and in many cases, not being sold in house. Ghost Town Restaurants Inc. is a company that provides a turn-key solution to operators looking to enter this market. Starting on March 1st 2021, they will be taking applications from restaurant operators to join their network at no cost. "Ghost Town Restaurants is offering any restaurant operator the chance to enter into this revenue rich market at no cost" says Grant Hurless, Chief Operating Officer of Ghost Town Restaurants. "We are looking for great operators to show them the fastest way to virtualize and begin to take advantage of this novel market" says Hurless.Ghost Town Restaurants (GTR) offers a turn-key solution that requires very little from their program affiliates. Dan Francis, CEO of GTR says "All you are being asked to do is fulfill orders, we handle everything else." Francis says that GTR pays operators full price for the food they provide, avoiding the costly commissions typical of the delivery apps. "Simply stated, Ghost Town will increase your revenue."Ghost Town Restaurants typically offers their services for a one time, $350, onboarding fee, however, for the month of March 2021, this fee will be waived. Francis says that GTR wants to expand rapidly, so they want to eliminate barriers for potential clients.The challenges of virtualizing a restaurant are significant. The set-up of delivery apps and the complicated customer service, menu planning and ordering of supplies are all important factors. GTR employs a system that allows a restaurant operator to bypass these hurdles and get going within two weeks of the contract date. This system, generally coined as "Syndicated Virtual Restaurants" allows any restaurant operator to simply take orders, package them and wait on a driver. "We supply operators with a single tablet and a printer" says Grant Hurless, "All we ask is that they fulfill orders, we will generate the business."GTR has show that the system works. Greg Mulligan, Executive Chef of Shade Tree Kitchens in Canton, Georgia says "The Ghost Town System has generated over 12k in a single month, and we are in a senior living community, that type of thing was unheard of just a few years ago in this industry" Chef Greg points out that they were lost in the delivery apps as a single, self-branded option. As virtual kitchens become more common, the space is increasingly crowded. "Having four or five different menus offered delivers a significant uptick in our revenue. I have been writing menus much of my life, even so, the strategy Ghost Town used took sales from online apps up over 60%, that was huge"If you want to register for this opportunity, simply go to www.ghosttowninc.com and submit some basic information. "We want all cuisine types on our network, any place in the U.S. that has meal delivery services can join." states Hurless.

