Activate Your Money Author, Janine Firpo, Hosting Fireside Chats with Financial Experts Leading Up to May Book Launch
Conversation topics such as Investing with Your Heart & Mind; and Selecting Values-Aligned Investments
These chats will introduce viewers to a new paradigm in investing. We no longer have to make the choice between achieving financial return and building a better world. We can have both.”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEMBA Founder Janine Firpo is hosting a series of Fireside Chats in the weeks leading up to the release of “Activate Your Money - Invest to Grow Your Wealth and Build a Better World,” a book hoping to create a more just and equitable society by teaching women how to reinvest assets in alignment with their personal values. The Fireside Chats are a free resource that offer insights on how to take control of your money, build confidence as an investor, and put your money to work supporting the things you care about. The weekly Fireside Chats kick off Friday, February 19 at 12:00pm EST.
— Janine Firpo, Author
The weekly topics will follow each chapter’s focus of Activate Your Money, and will feature finance experts who contributed to the book. Some of the topics to be covered will include: Yield Higher Returns For Idle Cash, Grasp the Potential of Bonds, Achieve Deeper Diversification and Impact, and Invest in the Stock Market with Confidence. For a complete list of weekly topics and guest speakers, visit our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/SembaLLC.
“These chats will introduce viewers to a new paradigm in investing. We no longer have to make the choice between achieving financial return and building a better world. We can have both,” said Janine Firpo, Author. “I have done this with my own money, so I know it is possible. Activate Your Money shows others how they can do the same.”
Launching in May 2021, Activate Your Money is an engaging personal finance and values-aligned investment guide written from contributions of more than 150 women (as well as a few men). Combining stories from a variety of diverse women’s personal finance journeys along with practical and actionable investment strategy, the book provides women the knowledge and confidence they need to take control of their money and grow it by investing in communities, people, and their personal values.
“Through investment advice and specific examples the Activate Your Money Fireside Chats will discuss the concepts of investing for positive change to a broad audience in language that makes you feel included” said Lauren Sercu, CFA, Managing Director at Sepio Capital and Activate Your Money contributor.“ Regardless of your income or level of experiences, these chats will have something for you.”
Throughout her diverse 35-year career, Firpo has held numerous high-profile positions such as deputy director for Financial Services for the Poor for The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a mobile banking expert for the International Finance Corporation, a director for the Hewlett-Packard Company, as well as at Apple early in her career. Firpo received her Bachelor's Degree from UCLA, and her Master’s Degree from the University of Florida.
For more information about Firpo, please visit www.SEMBA.com. “Activate Your Money - Invest to Grow Your Wealth and Build a Better World” will be available to be purchased at most retailers.
