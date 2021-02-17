RAHAB’S DAUGHTERS SUCCESSFULLY ASSISTS HUMAN TRAFFICKING VICTIMS DURING THE BIG GAME

Rahab's Daughters Big Game Mission Trip Team 2021 Prevention Event 2021 Big Game Mission Trip - Light up the Night Rahab's Daughters Big Game Mission Trip Team 2021

We successfully assisted over 40 human trafficking victims and made contact with 100's of others in the days leading up to and following the big game Sunday.

I love seeing the impact we make, this year law enforcement referred to us several first-time trafficking victims and we were able to assist immediate housing and wrap-around services” — Dr Debbie Lassiter CEO Convergence Resource Center

BARRINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rahab’s Daughters successfully assisted over 40 human trafficking victims and made contact with hundreds of others in the days leading up to and following the big game Sunday. Through a team on the ground in Tampa and hundreds of volunteers staffing call centers across the country, the organization intervened at over 100 known brothels and managed thousands of inbound and outbound calls and texts to those currently trapped in human trafficking situations. These interventions were possible due to new software we built that helped detect businesses that were providing illicit services and the 500 beauty bags packed by the Village Church of Bartlett.

Major world events like the are known times of heightened activity in the human trafficking industry, and the demand this year was not deterred by the COVID-19 pandemic. Rahab’s Daughters holds these call centers each year during the big game and other major world events like the Olympics. This year’s call center made contact with thousands of trafficking victims in seven states and reached victims spanning all ethnicities and genders, as well as multiple age groups.

The human trafficking industry is a form of modern-day slavery that is estimated to make $150 billion per year off the sexual exploitation and labor of its victims. Human trafficking can happen anywhere to anyone and affects children as young as elementary school, continuing well into adulthood. There are nearly 25 million known victims of human trafficking worldwide, and the number continues to grow.

Rahab’s Daughters’ founder, Sam Wijeyakumar, led the team in Tampa this year. She said, “Having been in these victims’ shoes before, I can remember the feelings, the fear, and the hopelessness that comes with being in these situations. These children, men, and women are precious human souls who are loved.

We are intent on bringing that love and an opportunity of a fresh start to them and interceding for them however we can.”

Fellow leader of the big game mission trip Dr. Debbie Lassiter from Convergence Resource Center says that “I return to co-lead the trip each year because I love seeing the impact we can make during this season, for example, this year law enforcement referred to us several first time trafficking victims and we were able to assist in reunification with safe family while offering wrap-around services to help them deal with the trauma they have faced.”

If you want to help us serve these victims please volunteer, donate, or visit our website www.rahabsdaughters.org to learn more about what we do.

Rahab's Daughters