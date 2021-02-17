New IT Training Course Aims To Meet Growing AWS Cloud Deployment Skills Demand Head-On

ITU Online Training's new AWS Cloud course preps students for the CLF-C01 exam. Instructor Nader AbdulGhany holds 33 certifications in AWS, Cisco, & more areas.

Cybersecurity efforts & Cloud technologies will continue to be huge needs, which includes Amazon Web Services. Being knowledgeable about AWS is a very marketable skill for an IT job candidate.” — Carrie Cameron, CEO of ITU Online Training

DUNEDIN, FL, USA, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To meet the global demand for Cloud-based services and professionals who can maintain them, ITU Online Training has released a new course to help students prepare to receive a Foundational AWS (Amazon Web Services) Cloud Practitioner certification. The on-demand course takes over 17 hours to complete via 18 modules, includes a practice exam, and will provide students with valuable skills they can use on the job in the IT field.

The AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Course primarily prepares students for the CLF-C01 exam. Senior Course Instructor Nader AbdulGhany is a well-versed trainer in the fields of AWS, Cisco, Netapp, and Nutanix, with 33 certifications and experience teaching in 26 different countries.

“Before you jump into any new section of this training, I need you to be able to answer three different questions,” Nader says in an introduction to the IT training course. He asks that students ponder why Cloud computing is necessary, what is needed to make it function, and how we can implement the tool.

“Previously, we used to host our own data centers, purchase the servers, the network, the storage, then connect all of them together to build our application service,” Nader explains, as to the main benefit of Amazon Web Services and similar Cloud platforms. “When it comes to Cloud computing, you do not need to do that. There is already someone who has installed the hardware, and what we are going to do is rent the hardware from them, and we do not need to do any infrastructure implementation.”

AWS is beginner-friendly, but professionals who are already working in IT may find it less challenging. The instructor provides the most valuable, Foundational-level information to make sure that all students finish the course with a practical understanding of the service this Cloud platform provides.

Further AWS certifications that students can pursue at a later time are Associate-level (after one year of experience with the platform) or Professional-level (two years of experience). IT training students may also seek out Specialty areas, such as Advanced Networking, Cloud Security, Alexa Skill Builder, and several other areas of expertise.

“I recently read a piece from CIO Dive that states 2021 IT budgets are increasing compared to 2020,” states Carrie Cameron, the CEO of ITU Online Training. “In particular, cybersecurity efforts and Cloud technologies will continue to be huge needs, which includes Amazon Web Services. Being knowledgeable about AWS is a very marketable skill for an IT job candidate.”

AWS along with similar Cloud computing courses are just one of the popular fields of IT study that ITU Online Training provides. The goal of the eLearning company is to make these skills more accessible in both price and flexibility, which includes special discounts to front line workers, first responders and military to thank them for their service.

About ITU Online Training:

Since 2012, 650K+ students, 200+ companies, and 50+ public entities/schools rely on ITU Online Training for crucial IT knowledge. Their on-demand curriculum is built, filmed, and supported in-house via their corporate headquarters outside of Tampa, FL.

ITU Online Training delivers a standard for quality with their award-winning training courses. Some of these accolades include Best in Biz Awards: Company of the Year, Fastest Growing Company of the Year, Creative Department of the Year, and Most Innovative Company of the Year. They are also nominated for two Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in 2021.

ITU Online Training welcomes new students to call (855) 488-5327 or visit them online.