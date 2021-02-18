TANGICLOUD HIRES VICE PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL SERVICES
Richard Sovitzky joins the Tangicloud team with a mission to strengthen support for customers world-wide.
I look forward to serving the nonprofit and governmental community around the world.”LITTLETON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tangicloud Technologies, Inc. today announced the hire of Richard Sovitzky III, CPA, as Vice President International Services. Richard, of Milwaukee Wisconsin, comes to the new role from a recent position leading a global mission-based organization. While in that organization, Richard oversaw operations in eight countries and on three continents. He will be tasked with ensuring high quality customer support and implementation services for Tangicloud’s flagship product, Fundamentals.
— Richard Sovitzky III
Fundamentals is a robust ERP software for nonprofits and governments and is powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. This allows users to take advantage of Microsoft
Cloud technology to be able to operate and manage their organizations anywhere, any time and off most any device.
“I’m thrilled to be joining the talented and experienced Tangicloud team,” said Richard. “As both a global implementer and user of Microsoft’s powerful solutions for nonprofit organizations, I look forward to serving the nonprofit and governmental community around the world.”
“Rick is a super addition to the Tangicloud team,” said Jay Malik, CEO for Tangicloud. “We’ve enjoyed a strong working relationship for the past five years, and I’m looking forward to seeing his talents grow with this new opportunity.”
ABOUT TANGICLOUD TECHNOLOGIES
Tangicloud is a privately held corporation in Littleton, Colorado that launched the first true fund accounting app on Microsoft AppSource in March 2020. Fundamentals, powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central is the first of several apps for nonprofits and governments who want to work anywhere, anytime, and off most any device. Since 2016 Tangicloud has been focused on empowering these organizations to make the world a better place with premium quality, innovative, and highly functional ERP software applications.
Additional information about Tangicloud is available at www.tangicloud.com
