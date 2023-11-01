Tangicloud Announces Move of James Herrett to Chief Customer Officer

Submit Release
LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tangicloud Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based fund accounting solutions, is thrilled to announce the addition of James Herrett to the Tangicloud management team, in the role of Chief Customer Officer (CCO). This key appointment reflects the company's ongoing commitment to offering unparalleled fund accounting solutions and customer service.

James brings more than two decades of expertise in fund and grant accounting systems for nonprofit and government organizations. He has been a core member of teams led by Tangicloud CEO Jay Malik at both Serenic Software, Inc. and Tangicloud.

THE BEST GETS EVEN BETTER

As Chief Customer Officer, James will spearhead all customer-facing operations, encompassing implementations, enablement with our partners, support, and product management. His comprehensive role is a testament to Tangicloud's commitment to being the industry's best fund accounting solution.

THE PERFECT MATCH FOR CONTINUITY AND GROWTH

James' history of working alongside Jay Malik provides a powerful continuity to the Tangicloud brand. “James has always been an invaluable asset,” says Jay Malik, CEO of Tangicloud. “His promotion is not just a recognition of his skills but also an investment in our commitment to our customers and partners.”

A FUTURE-PROOFED COMMITMENT

James' leadership will play an instrumental role in maintaining Tangicloud's remarkable 100% customer renewal rate. His experience and focus align perfectly with the company's long-term strategy, especially as Tangicloud continues to grow with strategic hires like Steve Potts as President.

About Tangicloud Technologies, Inc.
Tangicloud Technologies, Inc. a privately held Colorado corporation, is a pioneer in ERP solutions for nonprofits and governments. Renowned for its mastery of Microsoft technology and its commitment to customer-driven innovation, the company brings expertise in nonprofit and government operational management to the Microsoft Dynamics partner and customer communities. With a steadfast dedication to collaboration with nonprofits and governments, Tangicloud is unwavering in its mission to deliver best-in-class accounting solutions for nonprofits and governments thus making the world a better place together.

