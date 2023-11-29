Tangicloud Earns Top 10 Recognition by CFO Tech Outlook Magazine

About

Tangicloud Technologies, Inc., a privately held Colorado corporation, is a pioneer in ERP solutions for nonprofits and governments. Renowned for its mastery of Microsoft technology and its commitment to customer-driven innovation, the company brings expertise in nonprofit and government operational management to the Microsoft Dynamics partner and customer communities. With a steadfast dedication to collaboration with nonprofits and governments, Tangicloud is unwavering in its mission to deliver best-in-class accounting solutions for nonprofits and governments thus making the world a better place together