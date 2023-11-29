Tangicloud Earns Top 10 Recognition by CFO Tech Outlook Magazine
Steve Potts, President of Tangicloud Technologies, Inc.
Cloud accounting software company recognized for its outstanding product for nonprofits and governments
This recognition is something we are highly honored to receive.”LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tangicloud Technologies, Inc., a renowned leader in cloud-based fund accounting ERP solutions, proudly announces its prestigious recognition as one of the top 10 Accounting Solutions Providers by CFO Tech Outlook Magazine. This notable distinction, featured in the magazine's November 2023 edition, is a result of insightful discussions with over 300 C-level accounting technology professionals.
“This recognition is nothing we could have sought out, but are highly honored to receive,” said Steve Potts, President for Tangicloud. “To think that more than 112,000 subscribers in multiple industries will get a chance to know us is awe inspiring, and I’m looking forward to connecting with some of those readers.”
ABOUT THE PUBLICATION
CFO Tech Outlook, available in print and online, is respected for its peer-to-peer thought leadership and educational approach, catering specifically to the dynamic needs of Chief Financial Officers. This publication serves as a crucial resource for CFOs tasked with reflecting on the past, managing current responsibilities, and shaping the future vision of their organizations.
“I enjoyed working with the people at CFO Tech,” said Tangicloud CEO, Jay Malik. “Their questions were thought provoking, and the resulting article is something I’m quite proud of. If accounting and ERP software vendors are to continue providing support to accountants in the industries we serve then they must be cloud-based, innovative, and dedicated to delivering operational efficiencies through digital transformation."
OTHER RECOGNIZED COMPANIES
Tangicloud is honored to be listed among other distinguished software providers such as Plus & Minus Software, HOC, Accufund, Acumatica, FreshBooks, Intuit, Kashoo, OneUp, and Sage Group.
ABOUT TANGICLOUD TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Based in Littleton, CO, Tangicloud Technologies provides a comprehensive fund accounting ERP solution that extends Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central to serve the unique needs of nonprofit and government organizations around the world. Tangicloud is proud to be the first and only comprehensive fund accounting solution to be fully integrated with Business Central Online.
